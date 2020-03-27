United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he tweeted on Friday. He is the first head of government to have contracted the infection

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson wrote on Twitter, along with a video. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this.”

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Johnson was tested for the coronavirus on the advice of Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty, BBC reported, quoting an official statement. He will continue lead the government’s handling of the crisis despite his illness, the statement added.

On Wednesday, Prince Charles had also tested positive for coronavirus.

UK has more than 11,000 coronavirus cases. More than 500 people have died of the highly-contagious disease in the country.