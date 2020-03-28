Coronavirus: US announces $2.9-million aid for India as toll reaches 19
The Union health ministry on Saturday morning confirmed a total of 834 cases, including 19 deaths and 66 recoveries. Several state governments reported dozens of new patients of Covid-19 on Friday, including Kerala saying its number had gone up by 39 to 176.
The United States on Friday announced $174-million financial assistance to 64 countries including USD 2.9 million to India to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic. This is in addition to the $100 million aid announced by the US in February.
US President Donald Trump signed into law a $2 trillion rescue plan Friday to salvage the economy. “I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first,” the president said. This came on a day the nation saw a record 18,000 new confirmed cases of infection while the toll is 1,693 now. US now has the highest number of cases, surpassing 1 lakh.
Globally, the total number of cases, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University, rose to 595,953, and the toll crossed 27,000. Of these, Italy has accounted for over 9,000 deaths, and Spain for 5,138.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf
Live updates
8.59 am: Kolkata Municipal Corporation sanitises the roads in the city.
8.56 am: Donald Trump says the US is ready to supply a large number of ventilators. “Boris Johnson was asking for ventilators today,” he says. “Unfortunately, he tested positive. And that’s a terrible thing, but he’s going to be great. I’m sure he’s going to be totally great. But they want ventilators. Italy wants ventilators, Spain wants ventilators, Germany wants ventilators.”
8.50 am: Six new positive cases in Maharashtra. Of these, five are in Mumbai and one in Nagpur, says the state health ministry. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 159.
8.48 am: Australia reports its 14th coronavirus-related death on Saturday.
8.46 am: South Korea reports 146 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number in a week, its disease control agency said on Saturday.
8.45 am: Italy has recorded 919 new deaths – its highest daily tally in the outbreak so far. This takes the overall toll in the country to 9,134.
8.43 am: The World Health Organisation has warned against using medications not scientifically proven to fight Covid-19, reports South China Morning Post.
“We call on all individuals and countries to refrain from using therapeutics that have not been demonstrated to be effective in the treatment of Covid-19,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The history of medicine is strewn with examples of drugs that worked on paper, or in a test tube, but didn’t work in humans, or were actually harmful.”
8.39 am: People in Delhi practice social distancing.
8.37 am: Migrant workers from Delhi and Haryana are on their way to their hometowns.
8.36 am: Assam government will set up five new pre-fabricated hospitals across the state with 300 bed each in the next two months exclusively for Covid-19 patients, says health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, according to Hindustan Times. The state government has also decided to turn three state-run hospitals into centres for treating Covid-19 patients. No coronavirus case has been reported in Assam so far.
8.24 am: China reports 54 new coronavirus cases – all imported, reports PTI. The toll in the country rises to 3,295 with three more deaths.
7.30 am: An Infosys employee in Bengaluru has been arrested for urging people to “go out and sneeze” and spread the Covid-19 virus in a social media post, reports NDTV. “The person who put this post, saying people should go out and sneeze and spread the virus, has been detained,” says Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil. “His name is Mujeeb and he works in a software company. A case has been registered.”
Infosys also sacked him. “The social media post by the employee is against Infosys’ code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing,” says the IT firm. “Infosys has a zero tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee.”
7.17 am: US President Donald Trump signs into law a $2 trillion rescue plan to salvage the country's economy, reports BBC. This is largest bailout in US history. "I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first," the president said.
7.10 am: The United States announces $174 million financial assistance to 64 countries including $2.9 million to India, reports PTI. The money is meant to set up laboratory systems, activate case finding and event-based surveillance, and support technical experts for response and preparedness.
7.05 am: Here are the top updates from Friday:
- The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare last updated its website with data about Covid-19 patients on Friday morning, reporting 30 new cases since Thursday evening and 75 since Thursday morning. The toll rose to 17. State governments have reported dozens of new cases and several deaths since the data was released.
- The Reserve Bank of India slashed the repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.4%, and allowed all commercial banks and non-banking financial corporations a three-month moratorium on payment of installments of all term loans.
- All domestic commercial flights in India will remain suspended till April 14.
- India is likely to join the World Health Organization’s “solidarity trial”, an international study for developing effective drugs against the coronavirus, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories, urging them to take immediate steps to stop the mass exodus of migrant workers employed in the informal sector.
- The Centre released Rs 4,431 crore to clear pending wage dues under the rural jobs scheme Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 325 government schools will be turned into temporary kitchens that will offer free lunch and dinner to four lakh people.
- Global credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service slashed its estimate of India’s economic growth forecast for the year from the previous estimate of 5.3% to 2.5% due to the rising economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic.
- United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. Johnson, 55, is the first head of government to have contracted the infection.
- International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said that it is clear that the global economy has entered a recession worse than the one of 2009.
- The total number of cases, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University, rose to over 5.6 lakh, and the toll to over 26,000. Of these, Italy has accounted for over 9,000 deaths, and Spain for 4,934.