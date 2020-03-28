The Madhya Pradesh Police have filed a first information report against a local journalist who attended Congress leader Kamal Nath’s last press conference as the chief minister even as his daughter had been advised “home quarantine” after her return from London, PTI reported on Saturday. The press conference was attended by over 200 members of the media.

The journalist’s daughter, who has tested positive, took the test before the press conference. Five days after attending the press briefing where Nath announced his resignation as Madhya Pradesh chief minister on March 20, the journalist too tested positive for Covid-19.

The journalist has been booked for violating the government’s preventive orders related to coronavirus pandemic, reported The Tribune. A Bhopal Police spokesperson said a case was registered against the journalist at Shyamla Hills Police Station under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

The journalist’s daughter had returned from London to Bhopal on March 18. She was asked to stay at home. On March 22, the journalist’s daughter tested positive for the coronavirus.

So far, 33 positive coronavirus cases have been found in Madhya Pradesh. Sixteen of them are residents of Indore, eight of Jabalpur, three each of Bhopal and Ujjain, two of Shivpuri and one of Gwalior. Of the 33 cases, two patients have died.