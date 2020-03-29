Covid-19: Cases mount to 918, migrant exoduses continue to be reported amid lockdown
Nineteen patients have died so far in India.
India has confirmed 918 Covid-19 patients until Saturday evening, including 19 deaths. The previous update showed a rise of 224 new cases since Thursday evening.
As the 21-day nationwide lockdown entered its fifth day on Sunday, the movement of migrant labourers became a major cause of concern, as they wish to return home from large cities where they have lost sources of income and livelihood. State and the central governments have urged them to remain where they are as crowding increases the risk of infection.
Globally, the total number of cases, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University, rose to 6,62,073, and 30,780 people have been killed due to it as of Sunday morning. Of these, Italy has accounted for over 10,000 deaths, and Spain for nearly 6,000.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf
Live updates
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its 5.45 pm update said there are 918 cases of the coronavirus in the country so far. Of these, 819 are active cases, 79 have recovered, and 19 people have died. One person has left the country.
- A 69-year-old man, who tested positive for the coronavirus, died in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Saturday. This is the first Covid-19 death in the state. However, the Union Health Ministry has not confirmed it yet.
- Over 200 citizens urged the Narendra Modi government to provide immediate assistance to migrant workers stranded in several parts of India due to the three-week lockdown. However, the Centre said India’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been “proactive, preemptive and graded”, brushing aside criticism that the 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced without planning.
- Staff at the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, were asked to donate a day’s salary so that the administration can purchase protective equipment for the front-line workers to tackle Covid-19. However, the order, issued on Friday, appears to have been rescinded on the same day.
- The Uttar Pradesh government arranged 1,000 buses to ferry migrant workers trying to return to their villages amid the countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.