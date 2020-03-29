Thousands of migrant workers from northern states were seen scrambling to board buses to get home at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Saturday as a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus stripped them of livelihoods and shelter.

The Uttar Pradesh government had arranged for nearly 1,200 special buses after distressing images emerged of exhausted workers marching home in the absence of any public transportation. However, the buses made available on Saturday were too few – there were 10,000 to 15,000 people at the Anand Vihar bus depot at 9.30 pm, and only 60 to 70 buses, Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Dinesh Kumar Gupta told PTI. More than 500 more buses were due to reach by midnight, he said.

There was a stampede-like situation at some points, with Delhi Police officers on standby carrying lathis and loudspeakers.

The nationwide lockdown entered its fifth day on Saturday. Here are some scenes from the Anand Vihar in Delhi and the Kaushambi bus station in Ghaziabad on the other side of the border:

A massive crowd gathers outside the Anand Vihar bus terminal in Delhi on Saturday. (Credit: Bhuvan Bagga/AFP)

A policeman uses a baton on migrants trying to cross a boundary wall to board a bus to their villages, in Ghaziabad on Saturday. (Credit: Manvender Vashist/PTI)

"Inse darr kya lagega yeh toh apne bhai log hain. Jaise yeh log hain waise hum hain"#21daysLockdown #coronavirusindia #MigrantsOnTheRoad #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/IyD3mELO9L — فرقان أمین | furquan ameen (@furquansid) March 28, 2020

Migrants scramble to board a bus to their native villages in Ghaziabad on Saturday. (Credit: Manvender Vashist/PTI)

Workers climb on top of buses meant to take them home amid the nationwide lockdown. (Credit: Manvender Vashist/PTI)

Thousands of migrant workers throng Delhi's Anand Vihar Bus Station to go back home as country witness Curfew to contain Corona COVID 19 pandemic.@IndianExpress @ExpressImages #CoronaUpdate #CoronaLockdown #LockdownWithoutPlan pic.twitter.com/Q9rdOTMoAm — Abhinav Saha (@abhinavsaha) March 28, 2020

Migrants wait to board buses at Kaushambi in Ghaziabad on Saturday. (Credit: Vijay Verma/PTI)

A foot overbridge on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Anand Vihar bus station. (Credit: Manvender Vashist/PTI)

Migrant workers and their families line up outside the Anand Vihar bus terminal in Delhi to leave for their villages on Saturday. (Credit: Bhuvan Bagga/AFP)

Videos on social media showed huge crowds scrambling to board buses amid the looming threat of spread of infection.

#WATCH Huge number of migrant workers at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus terminal, to board buses to their respective home towns and villages; Police is present at the spot pic.twitter.com/jHYbgIXOk3 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

The Delhi government urged migrants to stay in Delhi but offered 570 buses to drop them to the border if they wanted to leave.

दिल्ली सरकार चाहती है कि सभी लोग दिल्ली में रहें। लेकिन जो लोग UP के लिए प्रस्थान करना चाहते हैं उनके लिए दिल्ली सरकार आवश्यक व्यवस्था कर रही है। दिल्ली सरकार की 570 बसें इन लोगों को यूपी की सीमा में छोड़ेंगी। बहुत ख़ुशी होती अगर UP सरकार इन सभी को लेने के लिए अपनी बसों को भेजती pic.twitter.com/xhvWsiAnHg — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) March 28, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared a video of the ‘exodus’ and attacked the government for not having an emergency plan in place.