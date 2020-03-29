United States President Donald Trump on Saturday decided against issuing quarantine orders for New York state and instead instructed officials to issue a “strong advisory” against domestic travel. The United States is the country with the most Covid-19 cases, and New York is the worst-hit state.

Earlier in the day, Trump had said he might impose quarantine orders in “hot spots” in parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to curb the spread of the coronavirus. However, later, he said it “will not necessary” after strong protest from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then issued an advisory urging residents of the three states to “refrain from nonessential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately”.

The country now has more than 1.24 lakh cases of Covid-19, of which 52,000 are in New York alone. The number of deaths has doubled in two days, reaching 2,000 on Saturday night, according to The Washington Post.

The total number of deaths across the world due to Covid-19 crossed 30,000 on Sunday, while the number of cases rose to 6,64,924, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University. With more than 10,000 deaths, Italy has the worst toll.

Spain has reported more than 5,800 deaths due to the coronavirus, while 2,517 people have died of the highly contagious disease in Iran. China, where the pandemic originated, has reported more than 3,800 deaths. Over 2,300 people have died in France.

More than 1,000 people died of coronavirus in the United Kingdom and over 17,000 have been infected in the United Kingdom. Apart from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, three members of his cabinet have been infected with the coronavirus too.

The coronavirus has also spread to dozens of countries in Africa, the World Health Organization said on Saturday. More than 2,650 people have been infected and 49 have died.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie has recovered from Covid-19. Sophie Trudeau posted the update about her health on her Facebook page. “I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health,” she wrote. Canada has more than 5,600 cases of Covid-19 and 60 people have died.

The situation in India

The number of deaths due to the coronavirus in India rose to 25 on Sunday morning – an increase of six since the previous government update. Sixty-one new patients were confirmed across the country, taking the total number of cases to 979. Of these, 86 have now recovered.

The government is also dealing with the exodus of migrant workers – left jobless due the three-week nationwide shutdown – from big cities to their hometowns. Thousands of migrant workers are returning to their villages in packed buses, at a time when social distancing is crucial.