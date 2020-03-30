The Union health ministry has admitted that India was in the “limited” community transmission phase as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases went up to 1,024 as of Sunday evening. Of the total cases, 901 are being treated, 27 people have died, 95 have recovered, and one person has migrated.

“This SOP [Standard Operating Procedure] is applicable to current phase of COVID-19 pandemic in India (local transmission and limited community transmission), wherein as per plan of action, all suspect cases are admitted to isolation facilities,” a statement from the ministry said.

The procedures were meant as a guide to be used for training ambulance drivers and technicians in transporting Covid-19 patients. They were also aimed at supporting programme officers in “monitoring functionality and infection prevention protocols of the ambulances”.

Also read:

During a media briefing on Sunday, the health ministry said that six people had died, and a total of 106 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The Centre asked all states and Union Territories on Sunday to seal their borders, as migrant labourers attempted to return home on foot. The administration said adequate arrangements should be made for shelter and food for the migrants in their places of work itself.