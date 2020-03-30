Covid-19: Punjab, West Bengal report second deaths, cases in Maharashtra surge to 215
Meanwhile, the Centre refuted reports on the extension of the 21-day lockdown.
India began its sixth day in lockdown on Monday as confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 1,024. Out of these, 901 are being treated, 27 people have died, 95 have recovered, and one person has migrated. Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus has claimed 27 lives in the country so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday apologised to Indians who were suffering through hardships during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.
Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump said the country will see a spike in the death rate in two weeks due to the pandemic. The president extended “social distancing” guidelines until April 30.
The coronavirus has infected 7,21,817 people, and 33,968 patients have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The disease has affected 177 countries or territories.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.43 am: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said his state will be rid of Covid-19 by April 7, reports ANI. He has said there are a total of 70 confirmed cases in the state, and 11 patients have recovered. “All the necessary diagnosis is done and the patients are being discharged after the formalities,” he said. “58 people are under treatment.”
9.38 am: The International Table Tennis Federation has suspended all its scheduled events till June 30.
Read more here:
Coronavirus: ITTF suspends all scheduled events until June 30 owing to pandemic
9.31 am: In India, Punjab has reported its second Covid-19 death after a 68-year-old man in Hoshiarpur died at the Guru Nanak Dev hospital in Amritsar. The man was in close contact with the state’s first Covid-19 patient who died on March 18.
“One Covid-19 death today [Monday] in Punjab,” tweeted KBS Sidhu, Punjab’s chief secretary. “One positive contact of Baldev Singh [the Nawanshehar rogue case], died today evening in Government Medical College Hospital, Amritsar. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, age about 60-65 years – was medically vulnerable.”
8.30 am: China reports 31 new cases of coronavirus – 30 imported ones. The toll reached 3,304 with four more fatalities in Hubei province. The sole local case is from Gansu province.
7.50 am: The Indian Navy has reached out to the fishermen community at Jammu and Kashmir’s Wular Lake to spread awareness about Covid-19, reports ANI.
7.45 am: The Mumbai Police check passes and identity cards of amid the nationwide lockdown.
7.40 am: Grammy awardee and country music singer Joe Diffie has died due to coronavirus.
7.35 am: United States President Donald Trump has said the country will see a spike in the death rate in two weeks due to the pandemic, reports AFP. Trump has extended “social distancing” guidelines until April 30.
“Easter [April 12] should be the peak number,” Trump said. “The modelling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks. It should start coming down – and hopefully very substantially – from that point.”
7.30 am: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world has gone up to 7,21,817, and 33,968 patients have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Covid-19 has affected 177 countries or territories.
Here is what happened on Sunday:
- India confirmed 1,024 Covid-19 cases, out of which 901 are being treated, 27 people have died, 95 have recovered, and one person has migrated.
- During his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to Indians who were suffering through hardships during the 21-day lockdown.
- As migrant workers in India attempted to get back home, the Centre asked all states and Union Territories to ensure that all state borders are sealed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Uttar Pradesh government ordered 14-day quarantine for around one lakh migrants. Meanwhile, with no private rooms in village huts, seven migrant labourers quarantined themselves on trees in West Bengal.
- Agriculture and allied activities in India were exempted from the 21-day nationwide lockdown to ensure that farmers do not face difficulties in harvesting and transporting crops and there is an uninterrupted supply of foodgrains.
- Thomas Schaefer, the minister of finance in Germany’s Hesse region, took his own life on Saturday. State premier Volker Bouffier linked Schaefer’s death to worries about the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.
- The United States decided against issuing quarantine orders for New York state and instead instructed officials to issue a “strong advisory” against domestic travel. The country has the most Covid-19 cases in the world right now, and New York is the worst-hit state.