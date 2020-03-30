The Centre on Sunday asked states and Union Territories to allow the transportation of all goods – essential and non-essential – during the ongoing lockdown to contain the spreading coronavirus, reported PTI. India began the sixth day of lockdown on Monday to break the chain of infection.

The number of confirmed cases in the country went up to 1,024 on Sunday, with 27 deaths reported in the country so far.

“Groceries, including hygiene products such as hand wash, soaps, disinfectants, body wash, shampoos, surface cleaners, detergents and tissue papers, toothpaste/oral care, sanitary pads and diapers, battery cells, chargers etc...” are allowed, a letter from Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said. It further added that the entire supply chain of milk collection and distribution, including its packaging material will be allowed along with newspaper delivery supply chain.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs asked the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories to make sure that relief camps were set up for the homeless, and food and shelter were provided to them with the use of State Disaster Response Funds. The circular read that the ministry had released an order invoking the Disaster Management Act under which district officials were asked to strictly enforce additional measures to restrict the movement of migrant workers.

In the order, the home secretary included the services of the Indian Red Cross Society under the Establishment of National Disaster Management Authority. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation was also exempted from the lockdown, and asked to operate on bare minimum staff.

