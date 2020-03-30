Top news: SC to hear petition on migrants amid coronavirus lockdown today
The biggest stories of the day.
The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a petition seeking relief for tens of thousands of migrant workers, mostly young male daily wage labourers, who are fleeing large cities after being rendered homeless and jobless by India’s three-week nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The Union health ministry has admitted that India was in the “limited” community transmission phase as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases went up to 1,024 as of Sunday evening. Of the total cases, 901 are being treated, 27 people have died, 95 have recovered, and one person has migrated.
Live updates
Covid-19 lockdown: Supreme Court to hear plea on plight of migrant workers today
Covid-19: Punjab, West Bengal report second deaths, cases in Maharashtra surge to 215
Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump said the country will see a spike in the death rate in two weeks due to the pandemic. The president extended "social distancing" guidelines until April 30.
Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump said the country will see a spike in the death rate in two weeks due to the pandemic. The president extended “social distancing” guidelines until April 30.
Coronavirus: Centre says India is in ‘limited’ community transmission phase
“This SOP [Standard Operating Procedure] is applicable to current phase of COVID-19 pandemic in India (local transmission and limited community transmission), wherein as per plan of action, all suspect cases are admitted to isolation facilities,” a statement from the ministry said.
FIR filed against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha for tweeting against Adityanath over migrant exodus
A first information report was registered against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday for making alleged objectionable statements about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath over the mass migrant exodus that started after a countrywide lockdown was announced to battle coronavirus, The Indian Express reported. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by Prashant Patel, an advocate, in Noida.
Coronavirus: Tihar Jail releases over 400 prisoners in bid to decongest prisons
Authorities at Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Saturday released over 400 prisoners to decongest prisons amid the coronavirus pandemic that has infected at least 929 people in India and caused 25 deaths, PTI reported.
An unidentified jail official told PTI that out of the total 419 prisoners, 356 were released on an interim bail for 45 days, while the remaining 63 were released on an eight-week emergency parole. More prisoners would be released over the next few days, the official added.
Covid-19: In letter to Modi, Rahul Gandhi says lockdown will lead to ‘catastrophic loss of life’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the three-week countrywide lockdown imposed to mitigate the coronavirus crisis, and said the suddenness of the announcement has resulted in immense panic and confusion, PTI reported.
In a letter to the prime minister, Gandhi called for a “nuanced approach” that takes the “complex realities” of our people into consideration, instead of a complete lockdown which, he said, is better suited in the context of developed countries.