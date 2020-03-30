Indian markets fell sharply on Monday morning, but pared their losses slightly following reports that the government had no plans to extend the 21-day lockdown imposed in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Business Standard reported.

At 12.47 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading 915.84 points down to trade at 28,899.75. The Nifty was trading 246.55 points down at 8,413.70

The top gainers on the Sensex were Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC and Nestle. The top losers were Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank.

The stocks which rose the most on the Nifty were Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Axis Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. The stocks which declined the most were Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel and Tata Steel.

The Indian rupee was trading 61 paise lower against the United States dollar at 75.49 at 12.48 pm.

Meanwhile, international oil prices dipped sharply as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wreak havoc around the world, with the number of deaths crossing 34,000, as per an estimate by Johns Hopkins University. The price of Brent Crude was Rs 26.54 per barrel, about 5% down, after dipping to Rs 23 per barrel intra-day.

Over 7,23,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally so far, and 34,018 have died. The United States, Italy and Spain are the most-affected countries, with Italy logging over 10,000 deaths and the United States over 1,40,000 cases.