Coronavirus: Kerala and Bengal report two deaths, say state officials; Positive cases cross 1,200
Kerala recorded the most cases, followed closely by Maharashtra, which recorded the most Covid-19 deaths, according to data from the health ministry.
India reported its sharpest spike in the number of the coronavirus cases on Monday as 227 people tested positive in 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 1,251 with 32 deaths. Kerala has the highest number of positive cases at 202, followed by Maharashtra at 198. Delhi recorded 87 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 82 positive cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh.
Kerala and West Bengal reported two deaths, but the health ministry is yet to confirm these. The country began its seventh day in lockdown on Tuesday.
The coronavirus has infected 7,84,716 people, and over 37,000 patients have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.35 am: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain says 24 test positive for the coronavirus from the mosque in Nizamuddin. A religious event was held there earlier this month and many people from across the country who tested positive for Covid-19 had attended that or were close contacts of the participants.
10.28 am: The world economy will go into recession this year with a predicted loss of trillions of dollars of global income due to the coronavirus pandemic, says a United Nations trade report. “This will spell serious trouble for developing countries, with the likely exception of China and the possible exception of India,” adds the report.
10.22 am: The Centre’s failure to adequately plan the 21-day nationwide lockdown forced hundreds of thousands of people to try to walk back home, sometimes hundreds of kilometres, since work and wages in the city had dried up.
10.17 am: A team of South Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been called to sanitise the Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area of South Delhi, reports ANI. The medical team and administration present at the area are allowing people to be shifted to hospitals only after noting down their name, address, contact number and date of arrival.
10.08 am: The Markaz Nizamuddin – the Delhi headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat – has been sealed after many people from across the country who tested positive for the coronavirus had attended a three-day religious conference or were close contacts of the participants, reports NDTV.
10 am: Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh says seven people who were evacuated from Iran have tested positive for Covid-19, reports ANI. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 83.
9.56 am: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tested negative for the coronavirus, reports Reuters. The 70-year-old leader went into self-isolation after one of his aides had contracted the virus.
His spokesperson Ofir Gendelman says that Netanyahu, his family and staff all tested negative, but “he will remain quarantined until further instructions are issued by the ministry of health”.
9.49 am: West Bengal records its third death due to the coronavirus after a man died at a hospital in Howrah district, reports PTI. “The person died on Monday night before test results came,” an official was quoted as saying. “His test results confirmed that he was infected with the coronavirus.”
9.42 am: Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin in Delhi have been identified as “hotspots” where “unusual” coronavirus transmission has been detected, reports The Indian Express. Other “hotspots” include Noida, Meerut, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Mumbai and Pune.
9.40 am: The Delhi Police has evacuated 860 people from the Markaz building in Nizamuddin and shifted them to hospitals with the help of health department, reports The Hindu. Over 300 are still in the Markaz building and they will be evacuated later in the day.
9.33 am: Rajasthan health department confirms four new coronavirus cases in the state, reports ANI. This includes a 44-year-old man from Jhunjhunu with travel history to Dubai, a 17-year-old girl from Ajmer and a 65-yr-old man from Dungarpur and a 60 year-old man from Jaipur.
The total number of cases in the state has increased to 76.
9.30 am: The organisation adds that the management of Markaz had appealed to Delhi government and the police to support the stranded people but failed to get help. “Yet they fully cooperated and continue to comply with guidelines,” they say. “Jamaat management have ensured that all measures for the safety of those inside were taken. Out of the 200 suspected cases, not all are positive. It may be possible that out of those who left in the first batch, some may have been affected and they passed on the infection.”
9.26 am: The Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi say that the religious congregation took place before the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin was attended by hundreds of Indian and foreign Islamic preachers – many of whom travelled to different parts of India after the meet, raising concerns about the scale of the potential spread of infection at the event.
“3,400 people had gathered,” says the Jamaat. “2,000 were evacuated as soon as the lockdown was ordered. Around 1400 could not leave and the Jamaat started coordinating and requesting with authorities for assistance.”
9.15 am: China reports a rise in coronavirus cases, reversing four days of declines, due to an uptick in infections involving travellers arriving from overseas, according to Reuters. China had 48 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission says in a statement, up from 31 new infections a day earlier.
9.06 am: Maharashtra health department says five more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, taking the total to 225, reports ANI. This includes one fresh case in Mumbai and two each in Pune and Buldhana.
9 am: The condition of the man who died in Kerala was “extremely critical”, says a press release from the state-run Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Hospital, reports PTI.
8.55 am: A 68-year-old man has died in Kerala, PTI reports citing the state government. The medical superintendent of the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram tells ANI that the patient suffered kidney failure.
8.12 am: The toll from the coronavirus pandemic in United States has crossed 3,000, reports AFP.
8.10 am: There are 37,639 virus-linked deaths globally and the number of confirmed cases is 7,84,716, according to Johns Hopkins university’s update.
8.08 am: World Bank warns that millions could be driven into poverty in Asia due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports AFP.
8.05 am: Italy’s government says it would extend its nationwide lockdown measures against the coronavirus outbreak, due to end on Friday, at least until April 12, reports Reuters. Italians have been under lockdown for three weeks, with most shops, bars and restaurants shut and people forbidden from leaving their homes for all but non-essential needs.
8 am: People continue to board buses in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi for a coronavirus checkup.
As Scroll.in reported previously, thousands of Indians and hundreds of foreigners had attended the conference that took place on March 9 and 10 in the densely populated Nizamuddin area of Delhi. Many of them fanned out across the country to recruit people after this, raising concerns about the scale of the potential spread of infection at the conference.
7.50 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- India reported 227 new Covid-19 patients, taking the number of cases to 1,251. The number of deaths rose by seven to 32 by Monday night, the Union Health Ministry said. Both the increase in the number of cases and deaths were the highest ever in a single day. Of the total cases, 1,117 are active cases.
- The ministry continued to insist that India is still in the local transmission stage of the coronavirus. Earlier in the day, the government said there is no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown period.
- The Supreme Court asked for a status report from the Centre on the measures related to the large-scale migration of workers amid the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. The top court noted that the migration of labourers due to panic over the spreading Covid-19 was becoming a bigger problem than containment of the disease. The matter will be heard today.
- Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court took suo motu cognisance of reports of police brutality against those breaking the lockdown norms, and said it cannot allow fundamental rights of citizens to be infringed.
- The district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh was transferred after Chief Minister Adityanath visited Noida to assess the coronavirus situation. Gautam Buddha Nagar district has reported 38 coronavirus cases in the state – the highest.
- The Tokyo Olympics, postponed last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now be held from July 23 to August 8 in 2021, the International Olympic Committee confirmed. The Paralympic Games have been rescheduled for August 24 to September 5.