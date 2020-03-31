Top news: Validity of driving licence, other transport documents extended till June 30 amid lockdown
The Centre on Monday extended the validity period of transport documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules from its original expiry date of February 1 to June 30 amid the lockdown. This includes fitness tests, drivers licence and permits.
The government said the decision was made for citizens facing difficulties in getting their documents renewed with all transport offices shut. The deadline was extended to also ensure hassle-free transportation of cargo as states sealed their borders amid the lockdown to contain the pandemic.
The World Bank on Monday warned that the coronavirus pandemic is expected to sharply slow growth in developing economies in East Asia and the Pacific as well as China. The bank added that the disease will drive millions into poverty. The coronavirus is causing “an unprecedented global shock, which could bring growth to a halt and could increase poverty across the region,” said Aaditya Mattoo, World Bank chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific.
The Telangana government on Monday announced that six people who had attended a religious congregation in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi have died of the coronavirus. The government said two had died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, one each in Apollo Hospital and Global Hospital. Two other deaths were reported from Nizamabad and Gadwal.
Live updates
The Centre on Monday extended the validity period of transport documents such as the driving licence, permits and registrations from its original expiry date of February 1 to June 30, in view of the three-week countrywide lockdown to contain the coronavirus, PTI reported.
Covid-19: Vijay Mallya asks monetary aid from Centre, claims he is paying salaries despite lockdown
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya on Tuesday sought financial assistance from the government as crisis enveloped the economy after a countrywide lockdown put a lid on all business activities. He claimed that he has been paying salaries to his employees even though his companies have ceased all operations. The lockdown was imposed nationwide for a three-week period from March 25 to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus: Karnataka government asks people under home quarantine to send selfies every hour
People under home quarantine in Karnataka for the novel coronavirus have been asked to send selfies to the government every hour, NDTV reported on Tuesday. Violation of the order will lead to these individuals being shifted to government-run mass quarantine facilities, a state minister had said on Monday.
Coronavirus: Mumbai civic body revokes its order on cremation practices of patients
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai on Monday withdrew its order, saying bodies of all coronavirus patients can only be cremated irrespective of their religion, hours after issuing it, PTI reported. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik announced on Monday evening on Twitter that the order has been revoked.
Covid-19 lockdown: Telangana government announces salary cuts for all state officials
The Telangana government on Monday night announced massive salary cuts as high as 75% for all its executives, political representatives and employees as the country’s economy suffers a whiplash amid the three-week countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, NDTV reported. The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting held earlier at Pragathi Bhavan to take stock of the financial position of the state at the time of the pandemic.
Covid-19: Pandemic to hit growth in Asia and China, push 11 million into poverty, says World Bank
The World Bank on Monday warned that the coronavirus pandemic is expected to sharply slow growth in developing economies in East Asia and the Pacific as well as China, reported AFP. The bank added that the disease will drive millions into poverty.
The coronavirus is causing “an unprecedented global shock, which could bring growth to a halt and could increase poverty across the region,” said Aaditya Mattoo, World Bank chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific.
Coronavirus: India sees sharpest spike in cases, crosses 1,200 mark with 32 deaths
India reported its sharpest spike in the number of the coronavirus cases on Monday as 227 people tested positive in 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 1,251 with 32 deaths. Kerala has the highest number of positive cases at 202, followed by Maharashtra at 198. Delhi recorded 87 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 82 positive cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh.
The country began its seventh day in lockdown on Tuesday.
The Telangana government on Monday announced that six people who had attended a religious congregation in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi have died of the coronavirus.
A statement issued by the Chief Minister Office said the victims had attended the three-day religious congregation and contracted Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The government said two had died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, one each in Apollo Hospital and Global Hospital. Two other deaths were reported from Nizamabad and Gadwal.
Noida: DM transferred amid rising Covid-19 cases, video shows Adityanath rebuking officials
The district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh was on Monday transferred after Chief Minister Adityanath visited Noida to assess the coronavirus situation, reported PTI. Gautam Buddha Nagar district has reported 38 coronavirus cases in the state – the highest.
Covid-19 lockdown: Kerala HC seeks Centre’s reply on police excesses, says ‘laws can’t stay silent’
The Kerala High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of reports of police brutality against those breaking the lockdown norms, and said it cannot allow fundamental rights of citizens to be infringed, reported LiveLaw. The lockdown has been in place since March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus in India.
Gujarat: Police fire tear gas on migrant workers for defying coronavirus lockdown, over 90 arrested
Over 90 migrant labourers have been arrested in Gujarat’s Surat city for defying a three-week lockdown that has left thousands of poor Indians without livelihood and shelter, PTI reported on Monday. The lockdown has been in place since March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Nearly 500 labourers gathered in large numbers on the roads late on Sunday in Ganesh Nagar and Tirupati Nagar localities of the city to demand transportation arrangements to go to their hometowns.
‘Totally opaque’: Shashi Tharoor raises questions about PM-CARES fund, asks Modi to explain
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned the creation of a public charitable trust for accepting donations to the new “PM-CARES fund”, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi owes an explanation for the decision. Tharoor was reacting to a Twitter post that noted that a huge amount of money was lying unused in the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.
Covid-19: Man who flew on Vistara flight to Goa last week tests positive, all passengers get notice
The Goa government on Monday directed all those who flew on a Vistara flight from Mumbai last week to report to their closest health centre after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus. The man had travelled from New York to Mumbai and then to Goa on March 22, and tested positive on March 29.
Goa has five cases of Covid-19, the highly contagious disease caused by the coronavirus that has killed 29 patients in India so far.
Covid-19: Air India staff say they got substandard protective gear on rescue flights, reports NDTV
Air India pilots have urged the Centre to provide them better medical care when they go abroad to evacuate stranded Indians amid the Covid-19 pandemic, NDTV reported on Monday. Pilots and crew got substandard protective gear during the rescue flights, they told Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a letter.