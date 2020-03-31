The Assam government on Tuesday said it intends to quarantine 456 persons from the state who are believed to have been in and around a mosque in Delhi’s Nizamuddin locality where a number of Covid-19 cases may have originated.

The state government urged everyone from Assam who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation to immediately report to the nearest government hospital or call the helpline number 104. “Please treat this [the request] as very important,” state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Sarma said the state government has two lists – one of 299 persons and the other with 157 names – of those who were near the mosque. He said the district administrations had been alerted to find out whether these people had returned to the state. “We are acting swiftly and in the best possible manner to quarantine all of them, as and when they reach Assam or those who may have reached,” Sarma said.

After a meeting with police and district officials in the afternoon, Sarma said all the 456 people would be quarantined by the evening. An update since then is awaited.

Meanwhile, Assam reported its first Covid-19 patient on Tuesday. The 52-year-old man is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College, and is in a stable condition, Sarma said.

Nizamuddin mosque

As Scroll.in reported, thousands of Indians and hundreds of foreigners had attended a conference on March 9 and 10 in the densely populated Nizamuddin area of Delhi. Ten of the 17 confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu on March 30 were also of people who had participated in the congregation.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said workers of the Tablighi Jamaat, foreigners as well as Indians, conduct the group’s activities across India throughout the year. They first normally report at the group’s headquarters in Nizamuddin, and then go to different parts of the country.

This year so far, nearly 2,100 foreign visitors had come to India for Tablighi activities, and as on March 21, about 824 of them were conducting their activities in the country, the ministry said. The government claimed it had shared details of all these workers with the police in states on March 21 for the purpose of screening and quarantine after some Covid-19 cases were found among them in Telangana.

Additionally, there were about 1,746 persons staying in the mosque as on March 21, including 216 foreigners, the ministry said. Besides, about 2,137 Indian workers have been identified across the country who were conducting the group’s activities, and they are being medically examined and quarantined, the ministry said. The Centre has asked police in states to trace the movement of all such workers.

The conference was organised by the Tablighi Jamaat preachers at the Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid in Delhi. An Islamic evangelical organisation, the Jamaat, an offshoot of the Deobandi movement, has its presence in several parts of India and countries in South Asia and South-East Asia.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday described the religious gathering as “irresponsible” and said such an event should not have been organised amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kejriwal said that out of the total 97 cases in the national Capital, 24 had been to the Nizamuddin markaz.

Kejriwal said 1,548 people had been brought out of Nizamuddin Markaz and 441 of them were symptomatic. The others have been sent in quarantine, he said.

However, the mosque administration has claimed that it had not violated any quarantine protocol. The administration said that a large group of visitors were stuck at the mosque because the Centre had suspended all passenger train services across the country. They could not move out due to the janata curfew on March 22, and by the time it ended at 9 pm, the Delhi government had announced a lockdown, which made it difficult for visitors to return, the administration claimed.