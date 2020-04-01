Covid-19: More than 80 from UP who visited Delhi mosque event quarantined; US toll surpasses China’s
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the crisis is the most challenging the world has faced since World War 2.
The Jaunpur administration in Uttar Pradesh have quarantined about 50 people who attended a religious congregation in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi earlier this month. Thirty-four Gautam Buddh Nagar residents, who have shown no symptoms of coronavirus yet, were home quarantined as a precautionary measure because they attended the Nizamuddin event.
United States President Donald Trump said American citizens should brace for “painful” weeks ahead. The toll in the United States climbed to over 3,600 on Tuesday, surpassing China’s.
The coronavirus has infected 8,57,957 people, and over 42,000 patients have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.03 am: All the 14 tests conducted at Goa Medical College and Hospital have come negative, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tells ANI. He adds that 25 more tests will be conducted today.
7.47 am: US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo “highlighted the importance of continued close cooperation between US, India and other allies” when he spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over phone, says Morgan Ortagus, the spokesperson for US State Department.
7.34 am: Virologist Gita Ramjee has become the first Indian-born South African to die from the coronavirus, PTI reports. Ramjee had returned from London a week ago but reportedly showed no symptoms of Covid-19 before her death.
7.30 am: The toll due to the coronavirus climbed to four in West Bengal on Tuesday, as two patients succumbed to the contagion, while 10 new cases were reported, according to PTI. Five people did not have any travel history, while the rest either came in contact with a positive patient or had a travel history outside the state.
7.27 am: United States President Donald Trump has told its citizens they should brace for “painful” weeks ahead, BBC reports. “This is going to be a very painful – a very, very painful two weeks,” Trump says describing the pandemic as a “plague”. “I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead.”
7.22 am: The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 120 after 23 new cases of the pandemic were detected, the Health Department says. These 120 cases include 24 people who took part in a religious congregation at Nizamuddin.
7.17 am: Thirty-four Gautam Buddh Nagar residents, who have shown no symptoms of coronavirus yet, have been home quarantined as a precautionary measure because they attended the Nizamuddin event, PTI reports.
7.13 am: The Jaunpur administration in Uttar Pradesh has quarantined about 50 people who attended a religious congregation in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, PTI reports. “People who returned two days ago from Delhi and Noida on buses were scanned,” District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh says. “Of this, there were around 50 persons who returned after attending the Tabligh-e-Jamaat. These people have been quarantined at Shia College, and their health check-up is being done.”
7.08 am: The district administration of Dimapur has ordered total closure of all shops, commercial, private establishments, and imposed restriction on movement of public and vehicles for 66 hours with effect from 6 am on Wednesday, PTI reports.
7.07 am: The Andhra Pradesh government has deferred payment of full salaries to the chief minister, officers and employees, saying its revenue streams have “totally dried up”, PTI reports. The deferments will range from 10% to 100%.
7.05 am: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the crisis is the most challenging the world has faced since World War 2, AP reports. There is also a risk that the combination of the disease and its economic impact will contribute to “enhanced instability, enhanced unrest, and enhanced conflict”, Guterres says.
7.03 am: The toll in the United States has surged past that of China’s, crossing 3,600, AP reports. “This is ongoing and the duration itself is debilitating and exhausting and depressing,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says. New York City has rushed bring in more medical professionals and ambulances and parked refrigerated morgue trucks on the streets to collect the dead.
7. 01 am: Here is a roundup of the top updates from Tuesday:
- India’s Health Ministry confirmed 146 new patients of Covid-19 on Tuesday. This took the number of cases so far to 1,397. Of these, 123 have been discharged and 35 have died. The toll until Monday night was 32.
- A mosque in Nizamuddin locality of Delhi began to emerge as a source of several cases across the country. The Centre said the mosque was the centre of nationwide activities of the Tablighi Jamaat group, and workers from across India as well as foreign countries had gathered there. State governments are now tracing hundreds of persons who returned after attending the event, and are likely to test or quarantine them.
- Globally, the number of Covid-19 cases crossed 8 lakh and the toll rose over 40,000 on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- At the daily press briefing, the Centre said state governments had set up over 21,000 relief camps to give shelter to more than 6 lakh people during the ongoing countrywide lockdown. Indian Council of Medical Research official Dr R Gangakhedkar said that 42,788 samples have been tested so far, including 4,346 on Monday. This represents 36% of the total capacity, he said.
- A 93-year old man in Kerala and his 88-year-old wife have recovered from Covid-19, the deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday. The couple had contracted the infection from their son, who had returned from Italy.
- The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that there are no migrant workers on the roads “as of 11 am on March 31” and they have all been taken to the nearest available shelter. The court was hearing petitions seeking relief for thousands of labourers who have been attempting to return home after being left without work during the 21-day lockdown because of the novel coronavirus. The Supreme Court directed the Centre to ensure that migrant workers who have lost their jobs and homes amid the lockdown are provided food and medicines. The court also emphasised on the need to provide counselling to the migrants workers to ease their fears.
- The coronavirus epidemic is “far from over” in the Asia-Pacific region, and current measures to curb its spread are buying time for countries to prepare for large-scale community transmissions, Takeshi Kasai, regional director at the World Health Organization, said.