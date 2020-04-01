Top news: J&K residents for over 15 years now eligible for domicile under new rule
The biggest stories of the day.
The Centre on Tuesday introduced a new definition of domicile for Jammu and Kashmir, according to which a person living there for at least 15 years will be eligible to be a permanent resident of the Union Territory.
The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered a first information report against Tablighi Jamaat preacher Maulana Saad and other members of the outfit under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, for organising a congregation at Nizamuddin West Markaz earlier this month despite the coronavirus outbreak.
Live updates
J&K: Those living for more than 15 years now eligible for domicile under new rule, says Centre
The Centre on Tuesday introduced a new definition of domicile for Jammu and Kashmir and said a person residing there for at least 15 years will now be eligible to be a permanent resident of the Union Territory, The Indian Express reported. The new rule also grants domicile to those who have studied in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of seven years and have appeared for their Class 10 or 12 examinations from a school there.
Coronavirus: Police register FIR against Tablighi Jamaat preacher; Centre declares Markaz a hotspot
The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered a first information report against Tablighi Jamaat preacher Maulana Saad and others members of the outfit under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, for organising a congregation at Nizamuddin West Markaz earlier this month amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Covid-19: Maharashtra cases rise to 320, sixty from Pune who visited Delhi mosque quarantined
As many as 60 people from Pune who visited the event in a mosque in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin area were quarantined on Tuesday. District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the total number of people from Pune who attended the event is over 130, but many of them are untraceable.
Covid-19: Centre urges SC to bar media from publishing information not confirmed by government
The Centre on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to bar media outlets from printing, publishing or telecasting any information about Covid-19 without ascertaining facts with the government. The top court refused to interfere with “free discussion” about the pandemic, but directed the media to “refer to and publish” the official version about the developments.
Core industry growth reached an 11-month high of 5.5% in February, shows Centre’s data
The output of the eight core sectors of the Indian industry – coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity – grew 5.5% in February as compared to the same month last year. The growth was the best in 11 months.
Covid-19: States begin search for people linked to Delhi’s Nizamuddin event, plan to quarantine them
Several states on Tuesday began to look for those linked with a religious gathering held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin locality earlier this month after dozens of them began testing positive for Covid-19 in parts of the country in recent days.
Coronavirus: All 10 cases in Andamans linked to Nizamuddin gathering in Delhi, 1,800 quarantined
Nearly 1,800 people in Andaman and Nicobar Islands were quarantined, including 75 passengers of two flights that had carried nine people who tested positive for the coronavirus, NDTV reported on Tuesday. The nine patients had been a part of the religious gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area where several Covid-19 cases may have originated.
Nizamuddin Covid-19 case: Arvind Kejriwal calls event ‘irresponsible act’, says 441 are symptomatic
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday described the religious gathering at a mosque in Nizamuddin area as “irresponsible” and said such an event should not have been organised amid the coronavirus pandemic. The event had been held between March 8 and March 10.