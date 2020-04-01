The Indian markets plunged again in morning trade on Wednesday, after making significant gains on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex was trading 1,076.54 points down at 28,391.95 at 12.12 pm, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty had shed 311.75 points to trade at 8,286, amid the continuing rise of cases of coronavirus in India and globally.

The biggest losers on the Sensex were Kotak Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India. On the Nifty, the top losers were Kotak Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, UPL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Mahindra & Mahindra.

On the other hand, only three stocks gained on the Sensex – Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp. On the Nifty, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv and Hero Motocorp were the only gainers.

The rupee was trading flat at 75.55 against the United States dollar at 12.17 pm.

Other major Asian markets, with the exception of the Australian market, also traded in red. The Hong Kong Hang Seng was down 601.75 points, the Nikkei 225 851.60 points, the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index 44.43 points and the Shanghai SE Composite Index 11.88 points.

The recessionary phase in the global markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic led to investors losing over Rs 30 lakh crore on the Indian stock market in March itself, Moneycontrol reported. Foreign investors pulled out over Rs 60,000 crore from Indian equity markets. The Sensex and Nifty fell by about 23% each to post their worst monthly fall since October 2008.