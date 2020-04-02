Covid-19: India now has 1,834 cases after biggest single-day jump; global count nears a million
The toll in India has risen to 41 as of Wednesday night.
India on Wednesday night reported a 31% jump in the number of coronavirus cases as the Union ministry of health’s last update recorded 437 new infections. The number of confirmed cases soared to 1,834, and 41 coronavirus patients have died so far. Out of the total cases, 1,649 are being treated, 143 people have recovered, and one person has left the country.
Several states are still identifying and tracing people linked to a religious event held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month, after dozens of them began testing positive for Covid-19 in parts of the country in recent days.
Globally, the number of Covid-19 positive cases crossed the nine lakh mark on Wednesday. The number now stands at 9,32,605, including 46,809 deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.09 am: As harvest season looms, how will the coronavirus lockdown affect agriculture?
7.59 am: United States President Donald Trump has refused to issue a national stay-at-home order, saying that different states have different levels of coronavirus cases. “States are different and I understand that the governor of Florida, great Governor Ron DeSantis issued one today and that’s good, that’s great,” he said on Wednesday afternoon. “But there are some states that are different. There are some states that don’t have much of a problem.”
7.57 am: In Spain, 864 coronavirus patients have died on Wednesday – the highest in one day, as the total number of deaths across Europe has risen beyond 30,000, reports BBC.
7.55 am: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro removes online video of shortages at a market due to Covid-19 after local journalists found the market to be well-stocked, reports AFP.
7.50 am: Toll in the United States in the past 24 hours hits a one-day record of 884 and new cases exceed 25,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
7.37 am: Twelve people who attended the Nizamuddin event have tested positive for Covid-19 in Assam, taking the number of such cases in the state to 13, PTI reports.
7.36 am: Globally, the number of Covid-19 positive cases has crossed the nine lakh mark. The number now stands at 9,32,605, including 46,809 deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.
7.34 am: The United Kingdom has reported 563 deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, AFP reports. This is first time the country reported 500 deaths in a single day. The toll is now 2,352.
7.30 am: A person linked to the Nizamuddin event allegedly attempted to kill himself by jumping from the sixth floor of a hospital in Delhi, ANI reports. He was saved by hospital authorities.
7.20 am: Fresh data was released by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday night. India reported a 31% jump in the number of coronavirus cases within a day – 437 new infections were reported and three new deaths. The number of confirmed cases is now 1,834, of whom 41 have died. Out of the confirmed cases, 1,649 are being treated, 143 people have recovered, and one person has left the country.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday afternoon said 386 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the country since Monday night – the biggest single-day increase. The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,637, and 38 people have been killed so far, according to the ministry.
- The ministry attributed the spike in cases to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Nizamuddin, Delhi, in mid-March. Several states continued to identify and trace people linked to a religious event held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month, after dozens of them began testing positive for Covid-19 in parts of the country in recent days. The Delhi government and the police evacuated 2,361 people from there in the early hours of Wednesday. So far, 91 people who attended the programme, or their contacts, have tested positive for the virus.
- The Centre on Wednesday proposed ways in which migrant workers can be provided “psycho-social” support amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.
- A person in Dharavi, Mumbai, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died, according to reports. Seven members of his family are now under quarantine.
- Over 700 scientists, academics and public health professionals on Wednesday urged the Narendra Modi government to prepare a post-lockdown plan, expand testing, and institute urgent welfare measures for those in the unorganised sector to reduce the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi Police has been ordered to track mobile phones of all the people in home quarantine to check their movement and ensure that there are no violations.
- The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority took over the monitoring of personal protective equipment by including them under medical devices to ensure its availability for all healthcare professionals in India fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Wimbledon chiefs cancelled the Grand Slam tournament for the first time since World War II as the coronavirus wreaks further havoc on the global sporting calendar.