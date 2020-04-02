Top news: Coronavirus toll in India rises to 50, confirmed cases rise to 1,965
India on Wednesday night reported a 31% jump in the number of coronavirus cases as the Union ministry of health’s last update recorded 437 new infections. The number of confirmed cases soared to 1,834, and 41 coronavirus patients have died so far. Out of the total cases, 1,649 are being treated, 143 people have recovered, and one person has left the country.
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation said it would not renew the contracts of some contractual doctors who wanted to resign amid the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the civic body had rejected their resignations and had threatened disciplinary action against them.
Covid-19: Padma Shri singer Nirmal Singh dies in Amritsar a day after testing positive
Singer Nirmal Singh, a Padma Shri recipient, died in Amritsar on Thursday morning, a day after he tested positive for Covid-19, reports said. He was 62 years old, and had recently returned from abroad.
Covid-19: Prateek Hajela, ex-Assam NRC coordinator, now removed from MP health department
Bureaucrat Prateek Hajela, who was earlier the coordinator for National Register of Citizens in Assam, has been removed from his new role as health commissioner of Madhya Pradesh amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Covid-19: Delhi civic hospital rejects resignations of doctors who cited lack of PPE, say reports
Covid-19: India now has 1,834 cases after biggest single-day jump; global count nears a million
FIR filed against ‘The Wire’ editor for allegedly spreading fake news against Adityanath
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered a first information report against the editor of news website The Wire for spreading fake news against Chief Minister Adityanath. The FIR was filed based on the complaint of Nitish Kumar Shrivastav, a resident of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh.
Covid-19: NPPA takes over monitoring of protective equipment, includes medical devices as drugs
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority on Wednesday took over the monitoring of personal protective equipment by including them under medical devices to ensure its availability for all healthcare professionals in India fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Covid-19: Mobile phones of people in home quarantine in Delhi will be tracked, says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Delhi Police has been ordered to track mobile phones of all the people in home quarantine to check their movement and ensure that there are no violations.
Coronavirus: Over 700 citizens urge Centre to prepare post-lockdown plan, expand testing of cases
Over 700 scientists, academics and public health professionals on Wednesday urged the Narendra Modi government to prepare a post-lockdown plan, expand testing, and institute urgent welfare measures for those in the unorganised sector to reduce the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.