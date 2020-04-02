Another case of the novel coronavirus was reported from Mumbai’s Dharavi area on Thursday after a civic body worker tested positive, News18 reported. On Wednesday, a 56 year-old resident of the slum area died from Covid-19 at Sion Hospital in the city.

The 52-year-old patient is a resident of Worli area, but was posted at Dharavi for cleaning. “We do not know if the person contracted the virus in Worli or Dharavi,” Assistant Municipal Commissioner (G North ward) Kiran Dighavkar told The Hindu. “Since the first Dharavi patient was tested positive a week after he developed symptoms, it is possible that the sweeper contracted it in Dharavi. His co-workers are under home quarantine.”

Maharashtra has over 335 coronavirus cases – the highest in India. The emergence of the virus in Dharavi has raised concerns as more than a million people live in the cramped locality, state health minister Rajesh Tope said. “Till now it [coronavirus] was classist but now it is being seen among the masses as well.”

Meanwhile, Sai Hospital in Chembur has been sealed and Saifee Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Bhabha Hospital and Hinduja Hospital have been partially affected due to exposure to coronavirus patients, reported ANI.

The Union health ministry said India has reported 1,965 cases so far. In the last 12 hours, as many as 131 fresh cases were reported. Fifty coronavirus patients have died so far. Out of the total cases, 1,764 are being treated, 150 people have recovered, and one person has left the country.

