Two civilians were shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday night, The Hindu reported.

The incident occurred around 11:20 pm and both the civilians were residents of Nadimarg, an unidentified police spokesperson told the newspaper. “A case has been lodged under relevant sections of the law. The investigation is in progress,” the police official added.

The civilians, identified as Siraj Ahmad Gorse and Ghulam Hassan Wagay, were killed after suspected militants broke into their houses and fired at them, according to Greater Kashmir. The men were taken to hospital after they suffered severe bullet injuries in the attack. However, the doctors declared them dead on arrival. The police have launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area.

Last week, a youth was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in Turigam village of the district. Another youth from Redwani village of Qaimoh was shot dead by suspected militants.