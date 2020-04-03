Covid-19: Confirmed cases cross 1-million mark worldwide; India reports 53 deaths so far
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message at 9 am today.
More than a million cases of coronavirus have been registered globally. The number of Covid-19 positive cases rose to 1,014,673, including 52,973 deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University. The toll in Spain has crossed 10,000.
In India, the Union health ministry said there are 2,069 cases so far, and 53 of these people have died. Several states are still identifying and tracing people linked to a religious event held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month. About 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts who attended the religious event – that later emerged as an infection hotspot – have been quarantined as of Thursday, the home ministry said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message on Friday morning. However, he has not specified what will be the message about. Many believe his message could be related to the coronavirus crisis. On Thursday, Modi, during a video conference with all state chief ministers, asked for ideas on how to implement a “staggered reemergence” of the people once the lockdown ends.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
7.58 am: Prime Minister Modi on Thursday held a video conference with the chief ministers of all states. At the meeting, Bharatiya Janata Party ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had several complaints, reports NDTV. Kumar said that his state had asked for 5 lakh protective kits for doctors but had got only 5,000, and got no ventilators at all when it had asked for 100 of them.
“Against our demand of 10 lakh N-95 masks, we got just 10,000,” a statement from Nitish Kumar’s government said. “We asked for 10 lakh Pl mask, but got just 1 lakh. Against a demand for 10,000 RNA extraction kits, Bihar got 250,” the Chief Minister had said, the state government said in a co
7.53 am: Donald Trump says the scarf is better than a face mask because it is thicker. Medical-grade face masks are also required in hospitals, which are reporting massive shortages as the US’ coronavirus numbers continue to rise. Earlier, Trump had insisted face masks were not necessary during the pandemic.
The White House is set to issue guidelines on wearing such masks in the coming days, reports CNN. “I don’t think they’ll [masks] be mandatory because some people don’t want to do that,” Trump says. He says people can “decide for themselves” whether they need masks.
7.46 am: US President Donald Trump tests negative for the coronavirus a second time. “He is healthy and without symptoms,” says White House physician Sean Conley.
7.40 am: France reports 471 more deaths at hospitals due to Covid-19, taking the country’s toll to 4502, reports AFP.
7.23 am: Indian-American politician Nikki Haley doubts the accuracy of China’s official coronavirus figures. “China has reported only 82,000 coronavirus cases & 3300 deaths in a nation of 1.5 billion people,” she tweets. “This is clearly not accurate. China cares more about its reputation than helping the rest of the world defeat a virus that was started in their country.”
Also read
Covid-19: Donald Trump questions China’s official figures, says numbers ‘on the light side’
7.20 am: US President Donald Trump asks Americans to stay indoors and practice social distancing for the next four weeks. He adds that the country is at a “very critical” phase.
7.16 am: The World Bank approves an aid of $1.9 billion for 25 countries. The largest amount of assistance is $1 billion for India. Pakistan gets $200 million while Sri Lanka has been earmarked $129 million. World Bank President David Malpass says the bank could provide up to $160 billion in assistance over the next 15 months.
7.10 am: As many as 980 people have been arrested in Kolkata since Wednesday 5 pm for defying the lockdown, reports PTI. Those arrested will be prosecuted under IPC sections dealing with disobedience of order, says a police officer.
7.07 am: At least 34 folk dancers have been arrested from several villages in Odisha’s Ganjam district for allegedly violating the lockdown, reports PTI.
7.05 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- About 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts who attended a religious event held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month – that later emerged as an infection hotspot – have been quarantined as of Thursday, the home ministry said.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research on Thursday issued an advisory for the use of antibody tests in areas emerging as coronavirus hotspots for faster diagnosis. The Centre has so far identified 20 Covid-19 hotspots and 22 potential ones, according to PTI. The criteria for marking a place a hotspot is, however, not known. India has reported 1,965 Covid-19 cases so far, and 50 deaths.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a video conference with chief ministers of all the states and the Union Territories to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Modi said the Centre and states must have a “common exit strategy” for staggered re-entry of population after the three-week nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.
- The government on Thursday allowed transit arrangements for stranded foreigners and also evacuation of those foreigners who arrived in India after February 15. The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification that these foreigners can be evacuated after they have finished their quarantine period and have tested Covid-19 negative. It said only those foreigners who are asymptomatic will be allowed to leave India.
- The police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested nine clerics who went to hiding after attending the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin – which has been declared a hotspot of the coronavirus infection and has triggered a massive search for contacts across states – last month.
- The Centre on Thursday asked all states and Union Territories to take penal action against those who violate restrictions imposed during the countrywide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The violators will be charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a letter.
- A three-day-old boy has tested positive for the coronavirus along with his mother in Mumbai. It is suspected that they caught the infection from the bed of a Covid-19 patient at Sai Hospital in Mumbai. The boy is Maharashtra’s youngest Covid-19 patient.
- Another case of the novel coronavirus was reported from Mumbai’s Dharavi area on Thursday after a civic body worker tested positive, News18 reported. On Wednesday, a 56 year-old residentof the slum area died from Covid-19 at Sion Hospital in the city. The 52-year-old patient is a resident of Worli area, but was posted at Dharavi for cleaning.
- The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said passports of eight persons from Iran, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom had been confiscated as they had attended a religious gathering organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area of Delhi last month. The gathering, held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, has been a source of dozens of infections across the country.
- Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that the ongoing 21-day lockdown was necessary to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic but the “unplanned manner” of implementation had caused “chaos and pain” for millions of migrant workers. She called for the government to put in place a comprehensive strategy to handle the crisis.
- Hours after the Congress criticised the Centre for implementing the coronavirus lockdown in an “unplanned” way, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit back.“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s efforts to fight Coronavirus are being lauded domestically and globally,” Shah wrote on Twitter. “130-crore Indians are united to defeat COVID-19.” Shah said the Congress must put the interest of the nation first. “The Congress is playing petty politics,” he added. “High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people.”
- Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government after the state police registered a first information report against an editor of news website The Wire, for allegedly spreading fake news related to Chief Minister Adityanath’s comments about the coronavirus pandemic. Chidambaram called the FIR a “deplorable act”, intended to suppress media freedom.
- A resident doctor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, and his nine-month pregnant wife, also a doctor at the facility, on Thursday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The AIIMS medical superintendent only confirmed to Scroll.in that the doctor had been infected. But Dr DK Sharma said the doctor was not involved in any patient care services.
- The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed for three weeks the state’s government order to allow the sale of liquor to those with doctor’s prescription amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Live Law reported.