Top news: India to get $1-billion emergency aid from World Bank for Covid-19 fight
The World Bank has approved an emergency financial aid of $1 billion (approximately Rs 7,600 crore) for India to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has so far claimed 53 lives and infected over 2,000 patients in the country. Globally, the confirmed cases have crossed the 1-million mark.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked Indians to light candles and lamps or use mobile flashlights on their balconies for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to mark their fight against the coronavirus. In a video message, the prime minister praised the unprecedented discipline shown by the countrymen during the nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic.
Live updates
Modi praises India’s discipline during lockdown, asks people to light lamps on Sunday at 9 pm
Editors Guild ‘deeply perturbed’ by Centre’s move against media, calls SC’s advice ‘gratuitous’
The Editors Guild of India on Thursday said it was “deeply perturbed” by the government blaming the media for the mass exodus of migrant workers from cities amid the coronavirus crisis. On Tuesday, the Centre had urged the Supreme Court to bar media outlets from printing, publishing or telecasting any information about Covid-19 without ascertaining facts with the government. Following this, the top court directed the media to “refer to and publish” the official version about the developments.
Coronavirus: World Bank approves $1 billion emergency financing for India
Covid-19 lockdown: Centre allows exemptions in transit, evacuation of foreigners after quarantine
The government on Thursday allowed transit arrangements for stranded foreigners and also evacuation of those foreigners who arrived in India after February 15. The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification that these foreigners can be evacuated after they have finished their quarantine period and have tested Covid-19 negative. It said only those foreigners who are asymptomatic will be allowed to leave India.
Chidambaram attacks UP government for FIR against The Wire editor
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government after the state police registered a first information report against an editor of news website The Wire, for allegedly spreading fake news related to Chief Minister Adityanath’s comments about the coronavirus pandemic. Chidambaram called the FIR a “deplorable act”, intended to suppress media freedom.
Jammu and Kashmir: Two civilians killed by suspected militants in Kulgam
Two civilians were shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 11:20 pm and both the civilians were residents of Nadimarg, an unidentified police spokesperson told The Hindu. “A case has been lodged under relevant sections of the law. The investigation is in progress,” the police official added.
Nizamuddin Covid-19 cases: About 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members, contacts quarantined, says Centre
About 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts who attended a religious event held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month – that later emerged as an infection hotspot – have been quarantined as of Thursday, the home ministry said.