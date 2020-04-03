The number of patients in India, as confirmed by the Centre, has risen to 2,301, including 56 deaths, by 9 am. As many as 336 cases have been reported since Thursday morning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in a video message this morning, asking Indians to light candles and lamps or use mobile flashlights on their balconies for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to mark their fight against the coronavirus. He praised the discipline shown by citizens during the lockdown.
The World Bank has approved an emergency financial aid of $1 billion for India to tackle the coronavirus crisis.
Several states are still identifying and tracing people linked to a religious event held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month.
The Maharashtra government said a Tablighi Jamaat event like the one in Nizamuddin was scheduled to be held in Vasai in mid-March but its permission was revoked a week earlier.
The Asian Development Bank has reduced its economic growth forecast for India for the financial year of 2020-’21, saying it is likely to slow down to 4% amid the global economic meltdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Its last projection was 6.5%.
The National Commission for Women expressed concern over the increase in cases of domestic violence as millions of Indians stay home amid a countrywide lockdown to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of Covid-19 cases globally has crossed one million, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The toll is now over 53,000. More than 2.13 lakh people have recovered worldwide.
China will observe April 4 as mourning day for coronavirus victims.
The United States has recorded the world’s highest single-day toll – 1,169 deaths – on Thursday. Spain recorded its highest one-day toll too – 950. In the US, weekly unemployment figures hit a record high of 6.6 million, surpassing the previous record of last week.