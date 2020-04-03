  1. The number of patients in India, as confirmed by the Centre, has risen to 2,301, including 56 deaths, by 9 am. As many as 336 cases have been reported since Thursday morning.
  2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in a video message this morning, asking Indians to light candles and lamps or use mobile flashlights on their balconies for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday to mark their fight against the coronavirus. He praised the discipline shown by citizens during the lockdown.
  3. The World Bank has approved an emergency financial aid of $1 billion for India to tackle the coronavirus crisis.
  4. Several states are still identifying and tracing people linked to a religious event held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month.
  5. The Maharashtra government said a Tablighi Jamaat event like the one in Nizamuddin was scheduled to be held in Vasai in mid-March but its permission was revoked a week earlier.
  6. The Asian Development Bank has reduced its economic growth forecast for India for the financial year of 2020-’21, saying it is likely to slow down to 4% amid the global economic meltdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Its last projection was 6.5%.
  7. The National Commission for Women expressed concern over the increase in cases of domestic violence as millions of Indians stay home amid a countrywide lockdown to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.
  8. The number of Covid-19 cases globally has crossed one million, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The toll is now over 53,000. More than 2.13 lakh people have recovered worldwide.
  9. China will observe April 4 as mourning day for coronavirus victims.
  10. The United States has recorded the world’s highest single-day toll – 1,169 deaths – on Thursday. Spain recorded its highest one-day toll too – 950. In the US, weekly unemployment figures hit a record high of 6.6 million, surpassing the previous record of last week.