Coronavirus: China mourns for Covid-19 victims, US records 1,480 deaths – worst single-day toll ever
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 478, the highest in a single day, to 2,547 on Friday. The toll rose to 62.
The health ministry on Friday said that the number of coronavirus cases rose by 478, the highest in a single day. The total number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 2,547, with 62 deaths.
US President Donald Trump announced that all Americans are recommeded to wear masks when they go outside to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. His announcement came after the US registered 1,480 deaths – the worst single-day toll in the world since the pandemic began – in 24 hours. The toll in the US in now 7,406. China, meanwhile, observed April 4 as a mourning day for coronavirus victims.
The number of Covid-19 positive cases worldwide rose to 10,98,848 including 58,871 deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
8.37 am: Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut criticises Modi’s call to switch off all lights at 9 pm on Sunday, and light a diya, a candle or a mobile flashlight for nine minutes to signify unity in the fight against coronavirus.
“If all lights are switched off at once it might lead to failure of grid,” Raut says, according to ANI. “All our emergency services will fail and it might take a week’s time to restore power. I would appeal to the public to light candles and lamps without switching off lights.”
8.30 am: Here are some visuals of people at vegetable markets on Saturday morning.
8.20 am: Global exams such as TOEFL and GRE will be taken at home in most parts of the world, according to the Educational Testing Service, PTI reports. The Test of English as a Foreign Language and Graduate Record Examinations are exams needed for admissions to top universities.
“At-home solutions will now be worldwide for test-takers who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Both TOEFL and GRE will be taken at home till the situation is conducive for tests to be conducted at centres,” Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program, tells PTI.
8.15 am: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane says the number of cases in the state has risen to seven, after a person from St Estevam with foreign travel history tests positive, ANI reports.
8.10 am: One of the two AIIMS doctors who had tested positive for Covid-19 gave birth to a boy on Friday, according to The Indian Express. “Both the mother and the baby are healthy. The baby was delivered a week early, through C-section,” a doctor says. “At present, the infant has been kept with the mother since he will require breastfeeding. So far, there is no evidence that the infection can be transmitted through breastfeeding. While the mother has tested positive for COVID-19, she is asymptomatic. We will be collecting samples of the infant too.”
The woman’s husband and his brother have also tested positive for Covid-19.
8 am: At least 11 Central Industrial Security Force personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in Panvel, The Indian Express reports.
“Once the first jawan tested positive, the CISF sent all his colleagues who had come in contact with him [at the Mumbai airport] to home quarantine,” Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh says. “Then, they had each of their jawans posted at the airport tested. Tests of 11 jawans returned positive.”
7.40 am: China observes April 4 as mourning day for coronavirus victims. During the commemoration, national flags fly at half-mast across the country and in all Chinese embassies and consulates abroad, and public recreational activities are suspended across the country. People and traffic stopped in the street to observe three minutes of silence to mourn the deceased.
7.35 am: Pakistan has 2,547 confirmed cases of the virus till Friday. Thirty-seven people have died.
7.30 am: Visuals of people in Odisha defying social distancing norms on Friday.
7.25 am: Trump’s announcement comes after the US registers 1,480 deaths – the worst single-day toll in the world since the pandemic began – in 24 hours. The toll in the US in now 7,406.
7.20 am: US President Donald Trump announces that all Americans are recommeded to wear masks when they go outside to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. He says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was urging people to wear face coverings such as scarves but to free medical-grade masks for health workers.
“It’s going to be really a voluntary thing,” he adds. “You don’t have to do it and I’m choosing not to do it, but some people may want to do it and that’s okay.”
7.15 am: Italy reports 766 more deaths from Covid-19 on Friday, but its rate of admissions to intensive care units has fallen drastically over the last few days, The Local reports. The number of new infections in the last 24 hours stand at 4,585, slightly lower than 4,668 on Thursday and indicating a continuing declining trend.
7.10 am: The total cases in Odisha rises to 20 as 15 people test positive for Covid-19, PTI reports. Ten new cases were reported from Bhubaneswar, two from Bhadrak district, and one each in Cuttack, Puri and Jajpur.
7.05 am: France on Friday reported 588 more coronavirus deaths – its biggest ever single-day toll. There are now 5,901 people dead in hospitals in the country. While there is no daily data on the people who have died of Covid-19 in old age homes in France, 1,416 people have died in such establishments, taking the total toll to 6,507, AFP reports.
7 am: The number of Covid-19 cases worldwide is now 10,98,848, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The toll is now 58,871. More than 2.26 lakh people have recovered worldwide. Italy has the most deaths – 14,681 – followed by Spain (11,198) and France (6,507). The US, however, has the most cases – 2,77,828, followed by Italy (1,19,827) and Spain (1,19,199).
Here are the top updates from Friday:
- The number of cases in India rose to 2,547, with the number of deaths at 62, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 162 patients have been cured or discharged, and one person has migrated.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to switch off all lights at 9 pm on Sunday, and light a diya, a candle or a mobile flashlight for nine minutes to signify unity in the fight against coronavirus.
- The Congress party hit out at Narendra Modi’s speech. A Congress MP called Modi the “prime showman” and said he had no vision for the country’s future after the pandemic. However, Tharoor said he will light a lamp on Sunday at 9 pm.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday evening that 647 of the cases recorded in India were linked with the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month. Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson Punya Salila Shrivastava said that 960 foreigners who are connected with Tablighi Jamaat have been blacklisted.
- Telangana recorded 75 new cases – its highest ever daily count. Two people have died. The total number of cases is now 186.
- The total number of cases in Maharashtra surged to 490 on Friday with 67 new cases, including 43 in Mumbai. Six patients died on Friday, taking the toll to 25.
- Tamil Nadu reported 102 new cases in a day, taking its total number to 411. But the Centre has confirmed only 309 cases in the state so far.
- The Andhra Pradesh government reported the state’s first death because of Covid-19 on Friday after a 55-year-old man from Kummaripalem died in a hospital in Vijayawada.
- The Odisha government has announced a complete 48-hour-long shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak and Cuttack to curb community transmission of Covid-19 after one person in the state tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Singapore announced a one month-long lockdown, as it imposed stricter restrictions intended to be a “circuit breaker” to slow the spread of coronavirus.
- Indian Railways said it produced more than 2.8 lakh masks and over 25,000 litres of sanitiser in its production units till April 1.
- The United Nations warned that the coronavirus pandemic threatens to cause food shortages for hundreds of millions of people, especially in Africa.
- The Asian Development Bank has reduced its economic growth forecast for India for the financial year of 2020-’21, saying it is likely to slow down to 4% amid the global economic meltdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Its last projection was 6.5%. Meanwhile, American credit rating agency Fitch Ratings’ company slashed India’s growth forecast for the current fiscal from 5.1% to 2%. Moody’s changed the outlook for Indian banking system to negative from stable on Thursday.