The number of Covid-19 positive cases worldwide rose to 11,19,109, including 58,955 deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.
The Centre released an advisory on Saturday asking people to wear homemade masks when they step out. The use of masks will help in protecting the community at large from Covid-19, it said.
The Indian government on Saturday also curbed the export of diagnostic kits with immediate effect.
The Maharashtra Health Department said the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 537, after 47 fresh infections were reported. These include 28 in Mumbai, 15 in Thane, one in Amravati, two in Pune and one in Pimpri Chinchwad. The Centre has, so far, confirmed only 423 cases in the state.
The US registered 1,480 deaths – the worst single-day toll in the world since the pandemic began – in 24 hours on Friday. The toll in the US is now 7,406. Following this, US President Donald Trump announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was urging people to wear face coverings such as scarves but to free medical-grade masks for health workers.“It’s going to be really a voluntary thing,” he added. “You don’t have to do it and I’m choosing not to do it, but some people may want to do it and that’s okay.”
China on Saturday mourned the death of thousands of its people due to the coronavirus pandemic in the past few months. President Xi Jinping led the commemoration ceremony held in the morning. The country has reported 82,526 cases and 3,330 deaths according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The authorities at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Friday sought the personal details of all administrators of the hospital’s internal WhatsApp groups, claiming it was a measure to curb the spread of fake news about the coronavirus on social media. According to the circular issued by Dr Prem Kumar, the additional superintendent, on Friday, the staff of the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College attached to the Safdarjang Hospital will also have to submit their their names, email ids and mobile numbers to the hospital staff.
The Karnataka police on Friday booked twelve people and 50 unidentified persons for allegedly attacking police personnel with stones, after they forbade a group of people from offering Friday prayers at a mosque in Huballi amid the countrywide lockdown to contain coronavirus. At least four police constables were injured in the attack.
The Indian Railways has begun preparing to resume all its services from April 15 after the 21-day suspension of trains due to the lockdown.