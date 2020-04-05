Coronavirus: Cases in US cross 3 lakh, Trump says he requested Modi for anti-malaria drug
India confirmed 601 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday evening – the largest spike in a day. The total number of positive cases in the country rose to 3,072, including 2,784 active cases. The toll has risen to 75. As many as 213 people have been cured.
The Centre announced that testing and treatment of Covid-19 patients will be free for beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat scheme. It released an advisory asking people to wear homemade masks when they step out. It also banned the export of diagnostic kits with immediate effect.
The number of Covid-19 positive cases worldwide crossed 12 lakh, including 64,703 deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
7.32 am: US President Donald Trump says he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the amount of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine ordered by the US. “I called Prime Minister Modi of India this morning,” he says. “They make large amounts of Hydroxychloroquine. India is giving it a serious consideration.”
On March 25, India had banned the export of the drug except for certain shipments on humanitarian grounds on a case-by-case basis.
7.31 am: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the United States has crossed 3 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 3,072 on Saturday and toll reached 75, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India saw its largest single-day spike – 601 cases – in the last 24 hours.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked officials to ensure sufficient availability of personal protective equipment, masks, gloves and ventilators. He chaired a meeting of the 11 empowered groups set up by the Centre to assist the government in combating the coronavirus pandemic.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is working closely with the US to win the fight against the pandemic. “Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump,” he tweeted. “We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19.”
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned people against circulating “inflammatory content” about the coronavirus pandemic and said that the “virus” of fake news and communal hatred is threatening social harmony. Thackeray added that his government has located people from the state who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. He said, unlike Delhi, Maharashtra had assessed the risk of infection and denied permission for the Tablighi Jamaat event.
- The Ministry of Power said that concerns about power fluctuation and outage because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to people to switch off the lights in their homes for nine minutes in solidarity with India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic were “misplaced”. The ministry also clarified that people have been asked to only turn off lights and they need not switch off home appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners and computers.
- The government imposed restrictions on the export of diagnostic kits with immediate effect. Putting the kits under the restricted category would mean that an exporter will now require a licence from the government for outbound shipments.
- The Centre has issued an advisory encouraging citizens to cover their faces with homemade masks while stepping out to protect themselves amid the escalating coronavirus crisis in the country. The health ministry on Saturday said that the number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,902, with 68 deaths. Of these, 2,650 Covid-19 cases are still active.
- China on Saturday mourned the death of thousands of its people due to the coronavirus pandemic in the past few months. President Xi Jinping led the commemoration ceremony held in the morning. The country came to a standstill, all movement of people and traffic was suspended, as people observed three minutes of silence to mourn the dead.
- United States President Donald Trump defied new medical guidance to wear a face mask to avoid contracting Covid-19, even as he advised all the citizens to wear it to protect themselves from the coronavirus. The guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the government’s public health advisory agency, came as United States registered 1,480 deaths – the worst single-day toll in the world since the pandemic began – in 24 hours.