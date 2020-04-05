The number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The toll rose to 77, with two more deaths since last evening. So far, 266 patients have been discharged from hospital.
The Covid-19 pandemic has infected over 12.03 lakh people around the world, and killed over 64,700 as of Sunday morning, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University. Italy has the most number of deaths with 15,362, but its rate of new infections has been on the decline for over a week.
United States President Donald Trump said he has requested India for anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, whose exports it had suspended last month, to fight Covid-19 infections in American patients.
Local bodies in Maharashtra have failed to conclusively detect the source of infection for 46 out of the 423 Covid-19 patients in the state until Saturday, a news report said. The source of infection of 266 people is still being traced.
A man who returned to Morena district in Madhya Pradesh from Dubai and hosted a feast for 1,500 people was found positive for Covid-19, along with his wife and 10 other relatives. The local authorities have sealed the entire colony to prevent it from becoming another coronavirus hotspot.
The toll due to the coronavirus disease reached 11 in Gujarat on Sunday after a 61-year-old woman died in Surat. Thirteen more people tested positive in the state on Saturday, taking its count to 108. In Rajasthan, the number of deaths rose to five after an 82-year-old man died at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur. Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said the number of cases in the state has risen to 210.
The Darjeeling tea industry said on Saturday that it has almost lost its first flush production due to the 21-day lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease. The Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations, the largest body of tea associations, wrote to the Centre requesting a relief package.
The government on Saturday imposed restrictions on the export of diagnostic kits with immediate effect.
In a press briefing on Saturday, the health ministry said that 1,023 Covid-19 cases across 17 states are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat and nearly 22,000 workers and their contacts have been placed under quarantine.
China on Saturday mourned the death of thousands of its people due to the coronavirus pandemic in the past few months. President Xi Jinping led the commemoration ceremony held in the morning.