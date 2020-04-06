British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said on Sunday that he had been taken to hospital for tests, several days after Johnson announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease, AFP reported. Johnson had made the announcement on March 27, calling the infection “mild” and said he was in self-quarantine.

The British prime minister was supposed to leave quarantine on April 3, but failed to do so as he continued to be detected positive for Covid-19. “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” 10 Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday. “This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.”

United States President Donald Trump wished Johnson recovery, while beginning his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing from the White House on Sunday, BBC reported. “All Americans are praying for him,” Trump said. “He’s a great friend of mine, a great gentleman and a great leader.”

10 Downing Street said that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would take charge if the prime minister was incapacitated.

United Kingdom Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who had also contracted the disease, returned to work on April 3. Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has also displayed symptoms.