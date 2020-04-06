Coronavirus: Toll in India rises to 109, total cases cross 4,000-mark, says health ministry
India reported 505 new cases in the last 24 hours while the toll rose to 83.
India reported 505 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of cases rose to 3,577, with 83 deaths.
The ministry added that the number of cases in India doubled in 4.1 days due to the Tablighi Jamaat event held in New Delhi last month.
The number of Covid-19 positive cases worldwide crossed 12.73 lakh on Sunday, including 69,444 deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.30 am: Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 690 coronavirus cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (571) and Delhi (503).
9.25 am: The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 4,067 on Monday morning, with 109 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active cases is now 3,666 since 291 patients have recovered and one has left the country.
9.15 am: As Bharatiya Janata Party celebrates its 40th anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks workers to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak. “I appeal to BJP karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our party president JP Nadda Ji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing,” he tweets. “Let’s make India Covid-19 free.”
9.09 am: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has released a map that shows the coronavirus containment zones in the financial hub of the country. The detailed map has information right down to the name of the building.
Mumbai is among the hotspots identified by the government to contain Covid-19 spread.
9.05 am: Over 26,000 contacts and family members of a man who returned from Dubai last month have been placed under home quarantine after he organised a feast and tested positive for the coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, reports PTI.
9 am: A 52-year-old coronavirus patient has died in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal city, reports PTI. The toll from Covid-19 in the state has risen to 15. “He worked as a watchman at a wholesale vegetable market and was suffering from asthma since long,” Dr Rajesh Sharma from a private hospital says.
8.43 am: Afghanistan reports 30 new cases in the past 24 hours, reports TOLO News.
8.35 am: 16 more people tested positive, says Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University administration, according to ANI.
8.06 am: India has recorded 505 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of cases rose to 3,577, with 83 deaths and 274 recoveries.
8.03 am: Wearing face masks has been made compulsory for all staff, officers and visitors to Maharashtra Mantralaya in Mumbai for a few months, says the Maharashtra government according to ANI. No entry will be provided to anyone without a mask.
8 am: An Indonesian who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Markaz has tested positive for Covid-19, the administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj says according to the Hindustan Times. He has been hospitalised under quarantine.
7.55 am: Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, all but one of them imported from abroad. This is nine more than the 30 it recorded on Saturday.
7.51 am: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the number of cases in India doubled in 4.1 days due to the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi last month, The Hindu reports. “We are chasing the virus rather than the other way around and India’s strategy continues to be preventive,” says Health Secretary Lav Agarwal has said.
7.47 am: A disinfection tunnel has been installed at the entrance of the agricultural produce market committee in Hubbali in Karnataka, ANI reports. The tunnel sprays people with a small amount of sodium hypochlorite solution through nozzles before they enter the market.
7.42 am: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will declare a state of emergency, The Japan Times reports. The emergency, targeting big cities such as Tokyo and Osaka, may be imposed on Tuesday.
Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- The number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,577 in India on Sunday evening, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, 83 people have died after contracting the virus.
- Millions of citizens across India switched off lights at their homes and lit candles, lamps or turned on mobile phone torches at 9 pm on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to show solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
- The health ministry also said that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country intensified every 4.1 days because of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi last month.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research said there was no evidence of the coronavirus being airborne yet.
- United States President Donald Trump said he has requested India for anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, whose exports it had suspended last month, to fight Covid-19 infections in American patients.
- The All India Drug Action Network has written to the government about the rapid coronavirus home screening testing kit, saying such “activities are a mockery of the government policy”. The drug watchdog wrote in connection with Bengaluru-based biotechnology startup Bione’s “simple point-of-care home screening kit”.