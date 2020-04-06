Two more soldiers of the Indian Army died on Monday while foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Hindustan Times reported. One soldier had died in the operation while two were seriously wounded on Sunday.

The Army had killed five militants who attempted to cross over to the Indian side of Kashmir in the Keran sector on Sunday. The militants were believed to have entered Indian territory from Shamsabari range and were hiding in “Gujjar Dhok” or a temporary shelter for nomads in the Poswal area of the sector.

“In an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of North Kashmir, alert troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far eliminated five terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC,” Defence Spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia had said on Sunday.

Four Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter in Kulgam district on Saturday morning too. The police said the militants were responsible for the recent killings of civilians in South Kashmir.