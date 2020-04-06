The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 4,067 on Monday and the toll reached 109, the health ministry said. This was India’s largest single day spike – 693 cases and 32 deaths – in the last 24 hours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the maturity of Indians for cooperating during the lockdown. In an address to his party workers on the outfit’s 40th foundation day, Modi said India took timely steps against the coronavirus since it understood the seriousness of the disease.
In his address, Modi said the people of the country will fight and win the “long war” against coronavirus. “In this difficult time, there is an even greater responsibility upon BJP workers to serve the people.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said on Sunday that he had been taken to hospital for tests, several days after Johnson announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease. Johnson was supposed to leave quarantine on April 3, but failed to do so as he continued to be detected positive for Covid-19.
The Indian Council of Medical Research will start conducting rapid antibody-based blood test by Wednesday in areas reporting coronavirus clusters and hotspots showing high incidence of confirmed cases.
A tiger at Bronx Zoo in New York has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the first case of an animal being found infected with the virus in the United States.
Nurses employed at a private hospital in Assam’s Guwahati city have alleged that they have been verbally harassed and called “coronavirus” by people on the streets.
The Uttarakhand Police has issued a warning to the members of Tablighi Jamaat to report to the authorities by today if they have attended any congregations recently, or face action under attempt to murder charges if any case of non-disclosure is found linked to any coronavirus case.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged governments to include the protection of women in their response to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, as reports of domestic violence surged globally in the wake of massive lockdowns to contain the spread of the disease.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has declared Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central a containment zone after 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive for Covid-19 over a week’s period.