Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has rejoined as a medical practitioner and will work one shift a week to help out during the coronavirus crisis, AFP reported on Monday.

The 41-year-old worked as a doctor for seven years before leaving the profession to become a politician and was removed from the medical register in 2013, according to the Irish Times. He re-registered as a doctor in March, and offered his services to the country’s Health Service Executive for one session a week in areas that are within his scope of practice, a government spokesperson said.

Varadkar is reportedly helping out with phone assessments. Anybody who may have been exposed to the virus is initially assessed over the phone to stem the infections.

“Many of his family and friends are working in the health service,” the spokesperson added. “He wanted to help out even in a small way.”

Varadkar comes from a medical family. He is the son of a doctor and a nurse. His partner Matthew Barrett, two sisters and their husbands also work in healthcare.

Last month, Health Minister Simon Harris launched a recruitment drive for the country’s struggling health service to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Ireland has recorded 4,994 coronavirus cases, of which 158 people have died so far.

The Health Service Executive received more than 60,000 responses for its recruitment drive.

