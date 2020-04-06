The Centre on Monday said over 25,500 local workers of Islamic missionary group Tablighi Jamaat and their contacts have been identified and quarantined by states. The Union health ministry said at least 1,445 cases out of the country’s 4,067 were traced to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

Thousands of Indians and hundreds of foreigners had attended the religious congregation in Delhi in early March. Several among them fanned out across the country to recruit people after this, raising concerns about the scale of the potential spread of infection at the conference. The Union health ministry on Sunday had asserted that the Tablighi Jamaat religious gathering pushed up the rate at which the number of cases in India were doubling to 4.1 days from the estimated 7.4 days.

During Monday’s briefing, Joint Health Secretary Lav Agarwal also provided the age-wise and gender-wise distribution of all Covid-19 patients in the country. “Of all the cases, 76% are males and 24% females,” he said. “People below the age of 40 make up 47% of the patients, 34% of the cases are between 40 and 60 years of age, and 19% are older. Thirty deaths have been reported in the previous day.”

Agarwal said out of the Covid-19 patients who died, 63% were aged 60 years or older, 30% were between the ages of 40 and 60, and 7% were younger, according to the health ministry. “As many as 86% of all patients who died had comorbid conditions, such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease, hypertension and heart-related problems,” he added. The health ministry official also emphasised that young people with comorbidity were also at risk of death.

The central government authorities also reasserted that anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine may only be used for a limited number of situations, adding that it must not be used by the community due to lack of evidence in its favour in case of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said it had ordered for five lakh rapid antibody testing kits for conducting Covid-19 tests in hotspots. The council will reportedly begin conducting rapid antibody-based blood test by Wednesday in areas reporting coronavirus clusters and hotspots showing high incidence of confirmed cases.

The research organisation, which is overseeing the country’s testing regime, is expected to receive about 7 lakh rapid antibody testing kits by then. So far, India has used the RT-PCR or reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction test on nasal or throat swab samples of suspected patients to test for Covid-19. The RT-PCR tests look for the presence of the virus in the DNA. They can take anywhere between 12-24 hours to show results.