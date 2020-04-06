Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday thanked Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir for his offer of funds for protective equipment amid the fight against Covid-19, but told him that the problem was not of money but of availability. Gambhir, who represents East Delhi in the Lok Sabha, had accused the Aam Aadmi Party leader of letting his “massive ego” come in the way of accepting an earlier offer of Rs 50 lakh for protective equipment kits.

Gambhir first commented against the Aam Aadmi Party on the topic on Saturday after Kejriwal claimed Delhi had shortage of personal protective equipment kits. Kejriwal had said he had written to the Centre to seek supplies, but had not got any. Gambhir said that he had pledged Rs 50 lakh for PPE kits two weeks ago, but there had been no feedback from the Delhi government yet. He also accused Kejriwal of playing the victim card.

Two days later, on Monday, Gambhir tweeted again, claiming that Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, had said “funds are needed”. “Though their massive egos didn’t allow them to take Rs 50 lakh from my LAD [local area development] fund earlier, I pledge Rs 50 lakh more so that innocents don’t suffer,” Gambhir tweeted. “[A sum of] Rs 1 crore would at least solve urgent need for masks and personal protection equipment kits for days. Hope they prioritize Delhi.”

In response, Kejriwal thanked Gambhir, and said: “The problem is not of money but availability of PPE kits. We would be grateful if you could help us get them from somewhere immediately, Delhi government will buy them. Thank you.”

Gambhir replied, saying that Sisodia had claimed there was shortage of funds, and Kejriwal was contradicting him. “Anyway, procured 1,000 PPE kits,” he said. “Please let me know where they can be delivered. Time for talks is over, it is time to ACT. Eagerly waiting for [your] response.”

On Saturday, Sisodia had said he had written to the Centre to seek funds to fight the coronavirus. However, his letter had not mentioned personal protective equipment for health workers.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kejriwal said the Centre had allocated 27,000 PPE kits for Delhi, ANI reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 4,067 on Monday and the toll reached 109, the health ministry said. This was India’s largest single day spike – 693 cases and 32 deaths – in the last 24 hours. Globally, the number of positive cases worldwide crossed 12.86 lakh, including over 70,000 deaths, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.

