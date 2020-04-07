The area around Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence has been sealed after a tea vendor near ‘Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra tested positive for Covid-19, Mumbai Mirror reported on Monday. Over 100 people including officials and security personnel are likely to be replaced too as a precautionary measure.

Four people who reside in the building where the tea-seller also lives have been placed under quarantine, reported ANI citing the police. Some security personnel deployed at ‘Matoshree’, who visited the tea stall, have been kept in isolation too as a precautionary measure.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has sprayed disinfectants in the area.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 57 fresh Covid-19 cases. As of April 6, Maharashtra has reported 868 cases of the coronavirus, with a significant percentage coming from Mumbai. There have been 52 deaths in the state so far while 70 people have recovered.

