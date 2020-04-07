Indian share markets recorded their biggest-ever single-day gains in absolute terms on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex ending 2,476.26 points, or 9%, higher at 30,067.21. The Nifty 50 also rose nearly 9% to end at 8,792.20.

The Sensex had opened at 28,898.36 points on Tuesday. The equity benchmark rose as much as 2,566.7 points to touch 30,157 at the strongest level in the session and fell to 28,602.31 at its lowest. On Monday, the Sensex had closed at 27,590.95. The Nifty 50 climbed to as high as 8,819.40 on Tuesday.

IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were the stocks that gained the most on Nifty 50 and Sensex. All stocks ended in the green on both indices on Tuesday.

Tracking positive cues from the equity markets, the rupee rose to settle at 75.63 against the US dollar, as compared to the previous close of 76.13. The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

Asian equities rose on Tuesday as investors seized on signs of a slowdown amid the spread of the coronavirus in key hotspots and some governments began making plans to gradually relax the restrictions imposed to control the pandemic. Tokyo stocks ended the morning more than 1% higher, while Hong Kong gained 0.6% and Shanghai jumped 1.7%. Stocks in Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Manila and Wellington were also more than 1% higher. Sydney and Jakarta fell slightly.