Maharashtra, the worst-hit Indian state in the Covid-19 pandemic, confirmed 150 new positive cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, taking the total number of patients so far to 1,018. The state is the first to cross the 1,000 mark.

The state capital Mumbai alone reported 116 of the new cases on Tuesday. Pune had 18 new patients. Ahmednagar, Nagpur and Aurangabad districts reported three new cases each, Buldhana and Thane had two each, and Satara, Ratnagiri and Sangli had one new case each.

Out of the 1,018 patients, 79 have been discharged, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. The toll jumped from 52 to 64 on Tuesday, Hindustan Times reported. At least 40 of these deaths have been in Mumbai, which had 590 cases until 4 pm, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

However, the Centre has so far confirmed 868 positive cases in Maharashtra, including 56 recoveries and 48 deaths. The central government usually updates its data twice a day, and its numbers often significantly lag behind those released by state governments every day.

There are now 4,789 cases across India, including 353 recoveries and 124 deaths, as confirmed by the Centre. The second worst-affected state is Tamil Nadu, with 621 cases so far as confirmed by the Centre. The state government, however, put the number at 690 in its evening update.