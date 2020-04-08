The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 5,194 on Tuesday morning, with 149 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said. This is the biggest jump in both the number of cases and deaths.
The Centre asked states and Union Territories to ensure availability of essential goods by invoking Essential Commodities Act, 1955. In a letter, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also urged them take steps to prevent hoarding to ensure essential items are available at fair prices to public.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting via video conference with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to five MPs to discuss the coronavirus situation
Maharashtra, which has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India, recorded 60 new infections. The state’s latest surge of coronavirus cases includes 44 cases in Mumbai, nine in Pune, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana, according to PTI.
A nurse at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai has been admitted to the hospital’s isolation ward after testing positive for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the medical staff at Mumbai’s KB Bhabha Municipal General Hospital protest, alleging that they have been given low quality personal protective equipment, PTI reported. Staffers are asking that they be quarantined.
A journalist of Indian-origin, who tested positive for the coronavirus, has died in a hospital in New York. Brahm Kanchibhotla was a former contributor to news agency United News of India.
United States President Donald Trump said his government will reduce funding to the World Health Organization, accusing it of being pro-China. He also accused WHO of being late in reacting to the coronavirus pandemic.
The coronavirus crisis may push 40 crore Indians working in the informal sector further into poverty, a report by the United Nations said on Tuesday.
The first train departed from Wuhan – the origin point for the coronavirus pandemic – on Wednesday after 11 weeks of lockdown, as residents once again were allowed to travel in and out of the Chinese city.