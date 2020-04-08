The Delhi government on Wednesday sealed off 20 areas in an effort to contain Covid-19 infections, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. He said the government would ensure the delivery of essential items in these areas, NDTV reported.

“There are 20 areas in Delhi that we have sealed off,” Sisodia told reporters. “This means people are not allowed to exit or enter these streets or colonies.”

Sadar area is one of the hotspot zones where some positive cases have been found, Sisodia said.

The Aam Aadmi Party government also made it compulsory for everyone stepping out of their homes to wear face masks. Sisodia added that those stepping outdoors will face action if found not wearing masks. In a tweet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said cloth masks would be allowed.

The decisions were reportedly taken at an emergency meeting at Kejriwal’s home residence, which was attended by Sisodia as well as Health Minister Satyendar Jain and his department’s officials.

Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of corona virus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2020

The 20 containment areas are:

An entire street near Gandhi Park in Malviya Nagar

Gali No. 6, L1 Sangam Vihar

Shahjahanabad society, Plot No. 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

Dinpur Village

Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

Nizamuddin West, G and D blocks

B-Block, Jahangirpuri

Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri, Delhi

Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave

Three streets in Khichripur

Gali No. 9, Pandav Nagar

Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar Phase 1 Extension

Mayurdhwaj Apartments, IP Extension, Patparganj

Two sections of Gali No. 4, Kishan Kunj Extension

Gali No. 5, A Block, West Vinod Nagar

J, K , L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

G, H and J blocks, Old Seemapuri

F-70 to 90 block, Dilshad Colony

Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony.

The Delhi government also asked the New Delhi Municipal Council to immediately sanitise the Bengali Market area under the containment plan to contain Covid-19. “Delhi Police to immediately cordon off the area to prevent movement of people,” the government said, according to ANI.