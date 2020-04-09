Covid-19: Toll in India rises to 166 as cases cross 5,700; Trump thanks Modi for malaria drug
Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi will join investigation after his quarantine period is over, his lawyer Tauseef Khan said.
The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments on Wednesday sealed “hotspots” in their states, in a bid to contain Covid-19 infections. While 20 hotspots were sealed in Delhi, the Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh said it would seal off 15 districts.
The United States reported the highest toll in a single day on Tuesday, with 1,973 fatalities, including 779 in New York state alone. By Wednesday evening, the US had 4,31,838 cases of Covid-19, by far the highest anywhere in the world, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose above the 5,000 mark on Wednesday. Globally, the number of positive cases worldwide crossed 15.14 lakh, including over 88,400 deaths.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Read the top 10 updates about the coronavirus here.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.34 am: The latest numbers show that 540 new cases and 17 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
8.33 am: India’s total number of positive cases rises to 5,734, says the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 5,095 are active cases. 166 people have died so far while 473 people have recovered.
8.23 am: Bihar’s East Champaran district to seal its border with Gopalganj district at Sattar Ghat and Dumariya Ghat, reports ANI.
8.10 am: The Supreme Court has ordered the government to ensure that appropriate personal protection equipment is available to medical staff and doctors combating the coronavirus. Expressing dismay over attacks on doctors, the court directed states to provide necessary police security to the medical staff in hospitals and other places where patients are tested or admitted.
Read more: Coronavirus: Ensure appropriate PPE is available to doctors and medical staff, SC tells Centre
8.04 am: The United States has continued to report a high toll. The country has reported 1,973 deaths on Wednesday, higher than the 1,939 it reported on Tuesday, according to AFP.
8.02 am: “I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for allowing us to have what we requested,” says United States President Donald Trump, referring to India’s export of hydrochloroquine. “He was terrific, we will remember it.”
7.58 am: A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two women doctors of Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, the police say according to ANI. The doctors were out buying fruit in Gautam Nagar when their neighbour attacked them.
7.53 am: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says he spoke with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez. The two leaders agreed that an effective response to Covid-19 requires global cooperation. “India has responded positively to urgent pharmaceutical requirement of Spain,” Jaishankar adds.
7.49 am: Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni says that four more cases have been confirmed in the state, ANI reports. One of them is from Ranchi and three from Bokaro. The total number of cases in the state is now 13.
7.47 am: Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Mohali in Punjab, ANI reports. The total number of cases in the state is now 36.
7.41 am: Coronavirus has claimed another 542 lives in Italy on Wednesday, and 3,836 people have been infected, according to The Local. However, the rate of new cases continues to decrease, along with the number of patients in intensive care units.
7.37 am: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has referenced the Ramayana while seeking hydrochloroquine, the drug that is believed to be effective against Covid-19, NDTV reports. “Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother Lakshmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all peoples.”
7.33 am: Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi will join investigation after his quarantine period is over, his lawyer Tauseef Khan has said according to PTI. On Tuesday, Delhi Police filed a case against seven people, including the cleric for violation of lockdown orders while holding the event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month where thousands of people gathered.
7.31 am: More than two crore workers engaged in building and construction work have been provided Rs 3,000-crore funds by various states and Union Territories under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana, the Centre says according to PTI.
7.29 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Wednesday that it will seal coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts including Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Agra. The Delhi government also sealed off 20 areas, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.
- The Supreme Court directed the Centre to issue orders to make tests for Covid-19 at private laboratories free of cost. Passing an interim judgement, the court said it would consider later whether such private labs should be reimbursed for expenses they incur as a result.
- In an all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nationwide lockdown to slow down the coronavirus pandemic may have to be extended beyond April 14.
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 485 to 5,274 on Tuesday evening, with 149 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.
- Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh made it compulsory to wear facial masks when stepping out. They have allowed the use of cloth masks.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to divulge information on those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat markaz from the state, saying the virus did not discriminate on the basis of caste or religion.