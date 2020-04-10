Covid-19: Total cases in India crosses 6,000-mark with 199 fatalities; Assam reports its first death
The United States in the last 24 hours reported 1,783 deaths from the coronavirus.
Assam on Friday morning reported its first death from the coronavirus. The number of cases in the state has reached 29, with 28 of them linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month. The Union health ministry on Friday morning said the total confirmed cases in India are 6,412. Out of the total cases in the country, 199 patients have died, and 5,709 are being treated.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that terrorists could use viruses as weapons to devastate the world. He said the United Nations is facing its greatest crisis today, since its foundation in 1945.
By Friday morning, the global number of Covid-19 cases worldwide crossed 16 lakh, and over 95,000 patients have died.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Live updates
9.11 am: The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha has increased to 48 after four people tested positive, reports PTI. The details of the fresh cases were not immediately available.
Odisha on Thursday became the first state to extend the 21-day lockdown till April 30 to rein in the coronavirus pandemic.
9.07 am: Business tycoons Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who were caught violating the coronavirus lockdown in Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra, have been placed under institutional quarantine by the local police.
9 am: China reports a fall in new coronavirus cases, particularly imported and asymptomatic infections which authorities fear could see a second wave of Covid-19 as city and travel restrictions are lifted. The National Health Commission says 42 new cases were reported in the country, taking total infections to 81,907. The death toll rose by one to 3,336.
8.46 am: The Delhi Waqf Board designates one of its graveyards to bury those who die from Covid-19. Waqf Board’s Chief Executive Officer SM Ali tells the Delhi government secretary and the health department in a letter that the board has designated its Jadeed Qurustaan graveyard near Millennium Park for burying coronavirus patients.
8.34 am: Two members of a family in Siwan test positive. They have contact history with a positive patient who had returned from Oman, reports ANI. The total number of positive cases in Bihar is now 60.
8.26 am: 21 more people test positive in Vadodara, reports ANI. This take the total number of positive cases in Vadodara to 39.
8.20 am: The Union health ministry on Friday morning said the total confirmed cases in India are 6,412. Out of the total cases in the country, 199 patients have died, and 5,709 are being treated. There are 503 people who have recovered from the disease.
8.15 am: Maharashtra Home Department orders complete lockdown of five prisons in Mumbai and Pune – Mumbai Central Prison, Thane Prison, Yerawada Prison, Byculla Prison and Kalyan Prison – till further orders, reports ANI.
8.08 am: Assam has early on Friday reported its first death from the coronavirus, The Hindu reports. The man, hailing from Hailakandi district, has died at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. He had previously travelled to Saudi Arabia, minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said. Assam has 29 Covid-19 cases so far.
8.02 am: One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Bokaro in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14, says state Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni according to ANI.
8.01 am: Taking about terrorism, Guterres warns that “non-state groups could gain access to virulent strains that could pose similar devastation to societies around globe”, ANI reports.
7.58 am: Guterres says every country is “grappling with or poised to face devastating consequences”, including loss of tens of thousands of lives, overwhelmed hospitals and broken families. He tells the United Nations Security Council, which is meeting for the first time since the pandemic erupted, that this is the greatest crisis facing the United Nations since its founding in 1945.
7.56 am: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the implications of the coronavirus pandemic will be far-reaching, ANI reports. “Terrorist groups may see window of opportunity to strike while the attention of most governments is turned towards the pandemic,” he says.
7.52 am: The Gurugram district administration has said that nine areas in the city have been declared containment zones, ANI reports.
7.49 am: The United States has in the last 24 hours reported 1,783 deaths from the coronavirus, AFP reports quoting Johns Hopkins University.
7.44 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- The Centre sanctioned Rs 15,000 crore as part of a Covid-19 “Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package” as confirmed cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday evening.
- The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare asserted that there were enough personal protective equipment kits in the country, and that all those working with Covid-19 patients should use it based on risk profile. The ministry added that 20 domestic manufacturers have been developed for PPEs, orders for 1.7 crore PPEs were made, and the supplies had begun. The ministry has also requisitioned 49,000 ventilators.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research said nearly 1.3 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus in the country. It added that the rate of those testing positive ranged between 3% and 5% in the last one-and-a-half months without displaying any significant spike.
- International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said global economic growth will “turn sharply negative in 2020”. She cited an IMF projection that more than 170 nations will “experience negative per capita income growth this year”.
- The Reserve Bank of India said the outlook for India’s economic recovery has been “drastically altered” by the coronavirus outbreak. “Covid-19 hangs over the future, like a spectre,” the central bank said in its Monetary Policy Report. “The actual outturn would depend upon the speed with which the outbreak is contained and economic activity returns to normalcy.”
- Odisha became the first state to extend the 21-day lockdown till April 30.