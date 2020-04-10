A woman in Telangana rode nearly 1,400 km on a two-wheeler over three days to bring home her son who was stuck in Andhra Pradesh after the government suspended transportation and imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus, PTI reported on Friday.

Razia Begum, a teacher at a government school in Nizamabad, started her journey on Monday morning in her scooty after getting the permission from the local police to travel. She reached Nellore town in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon and returned home with her son on Wednesday evening, covering a distance of 1,400 km in three days.

“It was a difficult journey on a small two-wheeler for a woman,” Begum said. “But the determination to bring my son back overtook all my fears. I packed rotis and they kept me going. It was fearsome in the nights with no traffic movement and no people on roads.”

Begum’s son Mohammed Nizamuddin had gone to Nellore on March 12 to drop his friend. However, he was unable to travel back home due to the lockdown restrictions. The 48-year-old mother did not send her elder son, an engineering graduate, because she thought police might detain him.

The police stopped Begum at several places but allowed her to continue the journey after they saw Bodhan Assistant Commissioner of Police V Jayapal Reddy’s letter, reported Hindustan Times. “Even at the inter-state borders, I had no issues, as the police cooperated with me,” she said. “They advised me to take breaks for every two hours of journey so that I did not get tired.”

Meanwhile, Reddy said he was very impressed by the mother’s determination to bring her son back home. “I was moved by her love for her son,” he added. “I only requested all the police officers on the way from Bodhan to Nellore to allow her. She thanked me for the help I have rendered.”