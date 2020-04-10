Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, urging him to considerably increase testing for Covid-19 in tandem with the massive population of the state to contain the outbreak, The Hindu reported.

Citing the example of Rajasthan, where the Congress government has undertaken large-scale testing, Gandhi said, “Rajasthan’s Bhilwara saw work on a war footing as 24 lakh people were screened in just nine days. Aggressive testing was done and the infected people were identified.”

Even South Korea, with a population of six crore, tested 6 out of every 1,000 persons and managed to prevent the spread of the infection by the virus, Gandhi added. “However, in Uttar Pradesh, which has a population of nearly 23 crore people, the number of samples sent for testing is 7,000.”

She said that in addition to large-scale testing, the government should also provide immediate treatment to all the “Mild to Moderate High Risk Cases” in order to avoid any pressure on intensive care units of hospitals.

The Congress leader requested Adityanath to improve the condition of isolation ward and quarantine facilities amid reports of poor hygiene standards maintained in Covid-19 designated hospitals in the state. “Please make sanitisers and masks available on war footing and inform the people as to how and where they will get them,” she added.

In her letter, Gandhi also highlighted the need to create awareness among local communities about the virus, as many people tend to conceal their symptoms or disease because of fear mongering and social stigma against the disease. It is important for the government to win the confidence of people in the fight against Covid-19, she said.

Urging Adityanath to work with voluntary organisations and workers of other political parties, Gandhi said: “We are with you in the fight against this pandemic. Coronavirus does have any caste or religion. In this war, it is important for us to set aside our political ideology and take steps to unite the people in a fearless atmosphere.”

The Union health ministry on Friday morning said the total confirmed cases in India are 6,412. Out of the total cases in the country, 199 patients have died, and 5,709 are being treated.

