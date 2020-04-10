Ten people from the Andaman and Nicobar islands, who tested positive for the coronavirus after they attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month, have recovered, PTI reported.

The patients were scheduled to travel from Delhi to Port Blair via Kolkata on March 24 on different flights. However, they were sent back from the airport to a hospital in Delhi after they exhibited coronavirus symptoms. During that period, none of them came in contact with any locals, unidentified officials told PTI.

“They have tested negative and will soon be shifted from the Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, to a quarantine facility before they are discharged,” an unidentified health official said. The quarantine facility has been set up at a hotel in Delhi, where they will be kept in isolation for 14 days, the official added.

Meanwhile, a woman from Port Blair, who tested positive earlier this week, is also recovering well at the same hospital. She was the only infected person from the island state as of Friday. The woman was on one of the flights that ferried about ten persons from Kolkata to Port Blair on March 24, officials said.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 11 coronavirus cases with no deaths, so far. The Union health ministry on Friday morning said the total confirmed cases in India are 6,412. Out of the total cases in the country, 199 patients have died, and 5,709 are being treated.

