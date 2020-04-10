Delhi and Mumbai reported their biggest single-day spikes in the number of Covid-19 cases so far on Friday, with a combined addition of 401 infections in a day to the national tally. While the Delhi government confirmed 183 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported 218 as of 4 pm.

The national Capital now has 903 confirmed Covid-19 cases, and Mumbai has 993. So far, the country has a total of over 7,500 cases, including 251 deaths, according to data collated by PTI based on state government reports.

The central government has, however, confirmed 6,761 patients in India as of 5 pm, including 206 deaths. The Union health ministry’s latest update mentions a total of 898 cases in Delhi, and 1,364 infections in Maharashtra.

In Mumbai too, the data released by the Maharashtra government is different from the numbers given by the local civic body. The health department confirmed 132 new cases in the city and 210 in the state overall. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state so far – with 1,574 cases.

The toll in Mumbai reached 64 as 10 patients died on Friday, the BMC said. Nine of the 10 patients who died on Friday had co-morbid conditions, the civic body added. Nearly 60% of the 218 patients confirmed to be infected on Friday did not show symptoms and were detected as a result of contact tracing and containment measures, the civic authority said.

The toll in Delhi rose to 14 after two more deaths.

Meanwhile, authorities in Delhi expanded the list of “containment zones” to include 30 localities, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. The Aam Aadmi Party government has called its stringent measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in certain hotspot localities the “Operation Shield”. Twenty-one areas were under the measures so far, with nobody allowed to enter or exit homes in these places.

दिल्ली में ऑपरेशन SHIELD के तहत सील किए गए इलाक़ों की संख्या 30 हो गई है. सभी इलाक़ों में लोगों के बाहर आने जाने पर सख़्त पाबंदी है. दिल्ली में कोरोना मरीज़ों की संख्या 903 हो चुकी है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 10, 2020