Coronavirus: Rajasthan extends lockdown till April 30; global toll crosses 1 lakh-mark
India confirmed its worst daily spike – 896 – in the number of new cases by Friday evening.
Rajasthan on Friday became the third state to extend the three-week lockdown till April 30 to rein in the coronavirus pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 6,761 by Friday evening with 206 deaths, according to the health ministry. The number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered in India crossed the 500 mark.
The Centre had once again allayed concerns about the domestic availability of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and said it had over three times the number of tablets than it needs.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 1.6 million people and killed more than 1,00,000, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University.
7.22 am: Rajasthan has extended the ongoing three-week lockdown till April 30 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, reports News18. This comes after Odisha and Punjab extended the lockdown in their respective states.
7.20 am: Hundreds of migrant workers in Gujarat’s Surat city late on Friday night came out on roads demanding their salaries amid fears of the extension of the lockdown, reports ANI. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakesh Barot says: “Workers blocked road and pelted stones. Police reached the spot and detained 60 to 70 people. We have come to know that they were demanding to go back home.”
7.18 am: The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus crosses the 1,00,000-mark, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the total positive cases globally crossed 1.6 million.
7.15 am: The United States becomes the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
- Over 200 Covid-19 patients have now died in India, out of 6,761 positive cases until Friday evening. The number of patients who have recovered crossed the 500 mark in the morning, even as the country confirmed its worst daily spike – 896 – in the number of new cases by the evening.
- The government said that India has more than three times the projected requirement of hydroxychloroquine – the anti-malarial drug believed to be effective against the novel coronavirus – and that domestic necessity and demand remains a priority.
- After Odisha, Punjab has extended the statewide lockdown to slow down the spread of coronavirus till May 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a second meeting with chief ministers of states and Union Territories on Saturday to take a final call on extending the countrywide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak, reports said.
- Delhi and Mumbai reported their biggest single-day spikes in the number of Covid-19 cases so far on Friday, with a combined addition of 401 infections in a day to the national tally. While the Delhi government confirmed 183 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported 218 as of 4 pm.