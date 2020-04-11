A 71-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Kerala, died on Saturday, ANI reported. This is the third coronavirus death in the state.

The deceased, a native of Puducherry’s Mahe, was admitted in Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur district. He had developed pneumonia, his kidneys were not working, and was on ventilator support for the last two weeks, the hospital said, according to The Mint.

Meanwhile, the health department could not ascertain how the victim contracted the infection. Preliminary investigation revealed that he had attended several events before being admitted to the hospital on March 27.

Kannur District Medical Officer K Narayana Naik said the patient had earlier undergone treatment at two private hospitals at Thalassery for fever and was later admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. “All protocols with regard to Covid-19 related death would be followed for his funeral,” he added.

The patient sought treatment in Kerala because Mahe is geographically closer to Kannur district.

Kerala has 364 coronavirus cases so far and the development came at a time when the state was said to be flattening its infection curve.

