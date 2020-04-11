Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a video-conference with the chief ministers of all states to discuss next steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, including whether the 21-day nationwide lockdown needs to be extended beyond April 14.

During the meeting, the prime minister assured the chief ministers of his support and told them that their suggestions were welcome. “I am available 24x7,” Modi said, according to Hindustan Times. “Any chief minister can speak to me and give suggestions anytime. We should stand together shoulder-to-shoulder.”

PM Shri @narendramodi wears a homemade face cover during a meeting with the Chief Ministers via video-conferencing over COVID-19. #WearFaceCoverStaySafe pic.twitter.com/t8n6Eh1Ick — BJP (@BJP4India) April 11, 2020

The chief ministers of at least 10 states , including Punjab and Delhi, asked Modi to extend the nationwide lockdown, according to NDTV. Arvind Kejriwal told the prime minister that the decision to continue the lockdown should be taken on a national level, and that the fight will not be effective if states make their own decisions.

“If the lockdown is eased, all kinds of transport, either rail or road, should not be allowed,” the Delhi chief minister said.

Amarinder Singh of Punjab told the prime minister that though the restrictions were causing a lot of trouble to the people, India cannot afford to take any chances. On Friday, he had flagged that Punjab has reached the phase of community transmission of coronavirus, though the Centre had refuted the claim.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel urged Modi to allow states to carry out economic activities within their borders, PTI reported.

Three states – Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan – have already extended their lockdowns to control Covid-19 till the end of the month. Telangana and Madhya Pradesh have also backed the extension of the lockdown. States have tightened restrictions – sealing off infection hotspots and making protective masks compulsory – to slow down the infection.

Saturday’s video-conference was the prime minister’s second such meeting with the chief ministers. In a meeting earlier this month, Modi had said that the Centre and states must have a “common exit strategy” for staggered re-entry of population after the three-week nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 7,447 and 239 people have died, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With over 1,500 cases and 110 deaths, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state. Tamil Nadu has 911 cases of the coronavirus, while Delhi has 903.