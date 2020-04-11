Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hinted at a shift in the government’s policy in combating the coronavirus pandemic by saying that the focus must move from prioritising “health over prosperity” to “health as well as prosperity”. Modi made the remark during a video conference with the chief ministers of all states, where a consensus was reached to extend the nationwide lockdown by two weeks.

“When I addressed the nation earlier, I had emphasised on the need for lockdown and social distancing to save lives,” Modi said during the video conference. “Most citizens understood this and fulfilled their responsibility. We have tried to save citizens’ lives, and now, for India’s future, we must focus on both health and prosperity [jaan bhi jahaan bhi].”

At his meeting with the chief ministers, the prime minister said that the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity to become self-reliant and turn the nation into an economic powerhouse. Modi suggested specific measures for agriculture and allied sectors, including modification of Agricultural Produce Market Committee laws to facilitate sale of farm produce.

Modi told the chief ministers that the next three to four weeks would be critical in determining the impact of the steps taken to control the spread of the coronavirus. He assured the states that India has adequate supplies of essential medicines and was taking steps to ensure availability of protective gear and critical equipment for front-line workers.

He condemned attacks on health staff and misbehaviour towards students from the North East and Kashmir in parts of the country.

On Thursday, the government had approved a package worth Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen national and state healthcare systems to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the Centre had announced an economic bailout package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore to help the poor tide over the impact of the countrywide lockdown that is in place to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The benefits – through cash and food – were targeted at farmers, migrant workers, the poor, women and the disabled, among others.

With most transport services and businesses being closed due to the nationwide lockdown, the economy has taken a serious hit. The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said that the coronavirus pandemic, lockdown measures and expected contractions in global output for 2020 will “weigh heavily” on India’s economic growth.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 7,529 and 242 people have died, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Three states – Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan – have already extended their lockdowns to control Covid-19 till the end of the month. Telangana and Madhya Pradesh have also backed the extension of the lockdown. States have tightened restrictions – sealing off infection hotspots and making protective masks compulsory – to slow down the infection.